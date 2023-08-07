Assessing various high-quality CBD oils made specifically for dogs can help you choose the best option that meets your canine companion's unique needs and health requirements.

Since the market is flooded with CBD oil for dogs, the process of researching and comparing several products and then picking the right one can be overwhelming for pet parents. To make it easy for you, we've curated a list of the five best organic CBD oil for dogs, reviewing their features, effectiveness, ingredients, customer feedback, and pros and cons.

In this guide, we'll also explore CBD oil's benefits and side effects for dogs and discuss various factors you need to consider before choosing a CBD oil for your four-legged companion.

The Best Organic CBD Oil for Dogs to Calm and Ease Pain Issues

Honest Paws CBD Oil Tincture for Dogs - Best for All-Natural, High-Quality Ingredients

Brand Overview

Honest Paws is a reputable company that has been in the market for a long time. The well-known CBD brand was formed by a team of dedicated pet lovers and offers a range of CBD products for cats and dogs, including CBD oil tinctures, treats, and chews.

Since the brand focuses on using high-quality, all-natural ingredients, it's trusted by thousands of pet owners. Moreover, its effective formulations are designed to boost pets' immune systems, improve their brain health, and promote calmer moods.

Product Highlights

Designed to boost the immune system of dogs and prevent seasonal allergies.

Promotes a calmer mood and improves brain health.

Made from high-quality organic ingredients.

All ingredients are extracted from non-GMO hemp plants, meaning no harmful substances like herbicides or pesticides were used while cultivating plants.

Third-party lab tested and is deemed safe for dogs.

Free from pesticides and any artificial flavors.

Customers Feedback

The product currently has over 1200 reviews on the Honest Paws official website, with an average rating of 4.7. Many satisfied dog owners have expressed that the oil has helped make their dogs calmer and happier by reducing anxiety, treating seasonal allergies, and improving the overall health of their furry friends. These reviews are a testament to the quality and effectiveness of the oil and showcase a strong brand reputation.

Ingredients

This full-spectrum CBD oil includes all of the beneficial compounds present in the hemp plant. It's also infused with Organic MCT Oil, which is known for its cognitive capabilities.

Pros & Cons

Pros

High-quality CBD oil made in the USA

Non-GMO ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

A bit pricey

Customer Support

Honest Paws is a trusted brand with excellent customer support. You can reach out to them via email or simply call or text your inquiries using the official customer support number provided on their website.

Pricing

The Honest Paws CBD Oil Tincture is a premium product priced at $33.96.

Batch Pet CBD Oil Tincture - Best for a Widely Trusted CBD Brand

Brand Overview

Established in 2018, Batch started as a testing facility under the "Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Program." Today, it's a popular CBD brand that offers a variety of premium-grade CBD oils as well as CBD treats for pets.

The brand is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality CBD products and offers next-level transparency, allowing pet owners to easily access 3rd-party lab results. Moreover, Batch follows a batch-by-batch approach to ensure authenticity.

Product Highlights

Available in two natural flavors, bacon oil or Alaskan salmon oil, to make it tasty and enjoyable for your tail wagger.

It's offered in a concentration of 750mg CBD.

The product has less than 0.3% THC, which is within the legal limit.

Extracted from 100% organic, Wisconsin-grown hemp.

Non-GMO CBD oil for dogs, meaning no harmful chemicals or substances like pesticides and herbicides were used to grow the plants.

Tested in-house using HPLC machine, as well as third-party lab tested.

Free of gluten, soy, and dairy.

Customers Feedback

The Batch Pet CBD Oil Tincture currently has over 90 customer reviews, with an average rating of 4.9. Pet owners have expressed their satisfaction with the quality and effectiveness of the product, with many stating that the oil has helped reduce inflammation, pain, and anxiety in their dogs and has improved their overall well-being.

Ingredients

Batch Pet CBD Oil Tincture is one of the best organic CBD oil for dogs, made from the highest quality ingredients. The oil is available in two flavors. The bacon oil flavor consists of raw hemp extract (aerial parts), organic MCT oil or coconut oil, and bacon oil. The salmon-flavored oil consists of wild Alaskan salmon oil, distilled hemp extract, and organic MCT coconut oil.

Pros & Cons

Pros

In-house and third-party lab tested

Made from non-GMO hemp plants

Infused with flavors loved by dogs

Cons

Effectiveness may vary depending on the pet

Customer Support

Batch offers exceptional customer service. Several customers have expressed their happiness with the customer service team in terms of shipping, returns and refunds, and overall service. You can contact them through their official website or via email.

Pricing

Batch Pet CBD Oil Tincture is one of the more expensive CBD oils for dogs, costing $64.99. However, lots of positive customer reviews regarding the oil's effectiveness show it's worth it.

Holistapet CBD Oil for Dogs - Best for Strength Variety

Brand Overview

Launched in 2017 by a team of health specialists, Holistapet is a dedicated pet brand offering a wide range of CBD pet oil products and accessories. From tinctures to chews and treats, Holistapet has it all.

With an all-natural trusted source of hemp, the brand has become increasingly popular among pet owners and has a significant online presence. It sets itself apart with impressive quality assurance and 100% vegan and organic products. Moreover, the company doesn't use any artificial flavors or colors.

Product Highlights

Made from non-GMO, all-natural ingredients, and is formulated specifically for pets.

The CBD hemp oil is available in various strengths ranging from 150mg to 3000mg to cater to the specific needs and health conditions of your furry companion.

Doesn't contain THC.

Free from additives, preservatives, gluten, and dairy.

Comes with a handy dropper bottle to calculate dosages easily.

Third-party lab tested, with lab reports available on the official website.

Customers Feedback

Thousands of positive customer reviews on the Holistapet website indicate pet owners are satisfied with the brand's products. Moreover, the reviews suggest Holistapet's products have helped reduce anxiety, pain, and inflammation in pets.

Ingredients

Holistapet CBD Oil for Dogs is broad-spectrum CBD oil that is free of THC but contains various beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant. The product specifically uses two main ingredients, UCBD extract, and hemp seed oil.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Reasonably priced

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $50

Cons

Some customers claim that the product upset their dog's stomach

Customer Support

Holistapet has exceptional customer service, and various customer reviews have confirmed it. They respond quickly and make sure to resolve customers' issues effectively.

Pricing

Holistapet CBD Oil for Dogs is an affordable CBD oil that costs just $29.95.

cbdMD Calming CBD Oil Drops for Dogs - Best for Reasonable Prices

Brand Overview

Founded back in 2015, cbdMD is another well-known CBD brand with a positive online reputation. The company sells a wide variety of CBD products for humans and pets, including multiple CBD oil tinctures and chews for dogs.

In addition to its high-quality products, the company is known for its reasonable prices. cbdMD uses premium USA-grown hemp plants to create effective products in good manufacturing practices (GMPs) certified facilities. Moreover, all their products are tested by a third-party lab for safety and efficacy.

Highlights

Blueberry-flavored to make the oil more appealing to dogs.

Infused with melatonin and various other calming ingredients.

Made with the highest manufacturing standards.

This calming CBD oil consists of premium, broad-spectrum hemp extract.

Tested for safety, purity, and effectiveness by an ISO-certified third-party independent lab.

Made from non-GMO hemp, and is free of harmful chemicals.

Customer Feedback

There are currently only 12 customer reviews on the official product page, but the CBD oil has an excellent average rating of 4.7. Customer reviews indicate that pet owners approve of the calming capabilities.

Ingredients

Made from broad-spectrum CBD extract, the product contains naturally occurring phytocannabinoids and no THC. It is also infused with various soothing herbs, such as melatonin, passion flower, valerian root, lemon balm, and chamomile oil, to calm your anxious pet, making it one of the best dog CBD oils.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Blueberry-flavored

Contains calming ingredients

Reasonably-priced

Cons

Melatonin may cause drowsiness in dogs

Customer Support

Customer reviews of cbmMD's Calming CBD Oil Drops for Dogs consistently highlight positive experiences with the product. Its soothing and calming effects are very helpful to anxious pets.

Pricing

cbdMD Pet CBD Oil is a reasonably priced product, given its quality and effectiveness. The oil costs just $29.99.

PenguinCBD Chicken CBD Oil - Best for Broad Spectrum CBD

Brand Overview

Founded in 2019, Penguin is a trusted CBD brand with an excellent reputation. The company sells a range of CBD products, such as gummies, oils, creams, and various other CBD products for animals.

Penguin is dedicated to providing high-quality products and uses extracts of naturally-grown hemp plants cultivated without the use of any pesticides or herbicides. Moreover, its products are THC-free and made in a Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facility, making them safe and trustworthy.

Product Highlights

Made from Oregon-grown industrial hemp plants, Oregon's soil is considered ideal for hemp cultivation.

Strict regulations and extraction processes to ensure a high-quality product.

Ingredients are sourced from naturally-grown hemp plants using the CO2 extraction method, which is cleaner and preserves the natural compounds.

Free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Infused with a natural chicken flavor, making it more appealing to dogs.

Available in two strengths, 150mg, and 300mg.

Contains MCT oil for cognitive support.

The product is tested by a third-party, ISO 17025-accredited lab. The lab reports are available on Penguin's official website.

Customers Feedback

Most customer reviews on the official product page showcase the oil's effectiveness. Pet owners note that the product has helped reduce stress, treat anxiety, improve appetite, and rejuvenate their dog's body. Penguin has also been featured in reputable sites and magazines, such as Healthline and Rolling Stone, further showcasing the brand's reputation. In fact, Healthline rated Penguin's product one of the best CBD oils on their list of THC-free CBD oils.

Ingredients

Penguin Dog CBD Oil is a broad-spectrum oil that is free of THC. It contains other beneficial compounds in the hemp plant. The product is formulated with hemp oil, MCT oil, natural chicken flavor, and terpenes.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Yummy chicken-flavored CBD oil for dogs

THC free formula

High-quality ingredients

Cons

Relatively expensive

Customer Support

Penguin has a good customer support team. You can contact them directly through the website or via email.

Pricing

Penguin Dog CBD Oil is priced at $40. However, if you purchase a pack of two or four tinctures, you can get each individual oil for $38 and $36, respectively.

Organic CBD Oil for Dogs: What Are the Benefits?

Pet owners worldwide have reported that CBD has helped their dogs in several ways. Here are the key benefits of the best organic CBD oil for dogs:

Reduced Pain and Inflammation

CBD is known to reduce pain and discomfort in dogs by interacting with their endocannabinoid system, which deals with pain perception. Many dog owners have reported that different CBD products have helped their dogs suffering from arthritis, joint pain, or pain from old age. CBD is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for dogs suffering from related medical conditions.

However, before you decide to give CBD oil to your dog for pain management or reducing inflammation, it's recommended to consult a veterinarian to ensure there aren't health issues that may need specialized care.

Reduced Anxiety and Stress

CBD has been making waves among pet parents due to its ability to reduce anxiety and stress. The best CBD organic oil for dogs promotes feelings of happiness and well-being in pets by interacting with serotonin receptors in their brain.

Dog owners worldwide use CBD to calm their dogs and manage anxiety or stress-related issues, such as fear of thunderstorms, fireworks, and noise phobia.

Better Sleep

Dogs that may have previously struggled with restlessness or difficulty falling asleep could benefit from the soothing effects of CBD oil, allowing them to settle into a more peaceful slumber. As mentioned earlier, this is attributed to its ability to effectively reduce stress, alleviate anxiety, and manage pain in our canine companions.

When dogs experience reduced stress and anxiety levels, they are more likely to feel a sense of calmness and relaxation. This state of tranquility can contribute to an overall improvement in sleep quality.

Seizure Control

In the context of seizure control, CBD oil holds promise as a potential natural remedy for managing seizures both in humans and pets. The active compounds in CBD have demonstrated the ability to modulate seizure activity, offering potential relief from the intensity and frequency of seizures.

Better Appetite

CBD oil can serve as a beneficial method to better the appetite of your four-legged companion. This natural remedy has demonstrated the potential to address issues such as nausea, vomiting, and digestive discomfort, all of which can contribute to a lack of appetite in pets. By alleviating these discomforts, CBD oil can play a role in developing a healthy and robust appetite.

What Are the Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs?

CBD is generally safe to consume for dogs. However, as with any medication, CBD can have a few potential side effects in dogs. But the good news is that these side effects are typically rare and mostly mild.

Before we discuss the potential side effects of CBD oil for dogs, here are a few things you can consider to prevent these side effects:

Always opt for high-quality CBD products made from all-natural ingredients and tested by a reliable third-party lab. The best CBD oil products are always backed by these credentials.

Make sure to choose CBD oil products designed specifically for pets. Giving dogs CBD products made for humans can be harmful as they may contain ingredients unsuitable for dogs.

Before giving CBD oil to your dog, it's best to consult with a vet first. Vets can help determine whether a CBD product suits your dog's specific needs and health conditions. Moreover, they can guide you on the right dosage based on your dog's weight, size, and health condition.

Below are some potential side effects of CBD oil for dogs. Please note not all dogs will experience these side effects, and the severity of any side effect can vary from dog to dog.

Dizziness or Sleepiness

One of the most common side effects associated with the use of CBD oil for dogs is drowsiness. This mainly happens because the dose administered is too strong, which lowers blood pressure, causing dizziness or drowsiness. It's crucial to observe your dog's response to CBD oil and adjust the dosage accordingly or consult with a vet.

Dry Mouth

Another potential side effect you may notice in your dogs after using CBD oil is dry mouth. CBD oil can affect saliva production resulting in dry mouth and increased thirst. In such a case, keep an eye on your dog and make sure they drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Upset Stomach

Although rare, it's possible for your dog to have an upset stomach, potentially leading to diarrhea or vomiting, following the consumption of CBD oil. Should you observe these unusual symptoms, it's advisable to discontinue the use of CBD oil and promptly reach out to a veterinarian.

How We Made This List of the Best Organic CBD Oils for Dogs

We evaluated numerous CBD oils for dogs based on various critical factors discussed in this section. We thoroughly researched the brands' official sites, various third-party sites, and customer reviews to ensure we chose the best organic CBD oil for dogs.

Here are the key factors we considered:

Ingredients

We made sure that all the products we selected adhere to high standards, featuring organic formulas and top-tier, natural ingredients. We also ensured the products were free of harmful ingredients, such as THC content surpassing 0.3%, pesticides, and other additives.

Additionally, since different dog owners prefer different types of CBD oil for their dogs, our list contains both full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil.

Hemp Source

We verified that each product on our list of the best organic CBD oil for dogs is made from high-quality, 100% natural hemp plants that are cultivated without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or any other harmful substances and additives.

Potency

In terms of potency, the CBD oils featured on our list come in varying strengths. This diversity allows you to select the most suitable option for your dog, taking into account factors like their weight, size, and overall health condition. This way, you can tailor the dosage to precisely meet your furry friend's needs.

Pricing

Our list contains both reasonably priced and high-end CBD oil for dogs, so you can compare the benefits, value, and prices of various products and choose the best one, depending on your budget. In our opinion, the prices of all the products are worth it, given their quality and effectiveness.

Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews

Customer reviews tell you a lot about a brand's reputation and ethics, as well as the quality and effectiveness of the products. We thoroughly searched customer reviews on each brand and selected trusted and reputed companies offering effective CBD products. We also assessed product reviews on various third-party sites to further assess their reputation and effectiveness.

Customer Service

We believe that customer service plays a pivotal role in the selection of a CBD brand. Opting for a brand that has a dependable and responsive customer support team is a good way to ensure a positive and satisfactory experience.

Lab Testing

All the products on our list of best organic CBD oil for dogs are third-party lab tested. These tests give assurance that the products are safe for dogs and don't contain any harmful ingredients. Some products are also tested for efficacy.

What to Consider When Buying CBD Oil For Dogs

Here are the key factors that can help you choose the best organic CBD oil for dogs:

Know the Different Types of CBD Oils

There are two main types of CBD oils: full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil. Knowing the difference between these two can help you choose the best one for your furry friend.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: These products contain almost all of the beneficial compounds and cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant, such as cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes, and cannabigerol (CBG). Full-spectrum hemp extract also contains THC, but the THC level in most products is within the permissible limit of 0.3% or below.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil: These CBD oils are also infused with several cannabinoids and beneficial compounds naturally present in the hemp plant. But the difference is they don't contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis. However, not all broad-spectrum CBD oils are completely free of THC.

If you want to give your dog CBD oil that contains almost all the beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant except for THC, choose a broad-spectrum CBD oil. However, since some broad-spectrum CBD oils also contain traces of THC, it's best to verify the ingredients of the product.

Full-spectrum CBD oils are also safe to consume, and many believe they are more therapeutic and effective. But you shouldn't use these products if you don't want your dog to consume THC.

Choose the Oil With the Best Ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, you first need to ensure the oil contains 100% natural, high-quality ingredients. In addition to natural compounds found in the hemp plant, many CBD oils also contain additional beneficial ingredients, such as organic MCT oil or coconut oil, and natural flavors, like chicken or Alaskan salmon oil, to make the oil tasty for dogs. Always choose CBD oil with quality ingredients and avoid ones with additives or filler ingredients.

Get the CBD Oil With the Right Dosage

Similarly, it's important to secure the appropriate dosage of CBD oil. Evaluate the potency that CBD oil provides and compare it against your dog's weight and body type. This assessment can help you determine if it's the right product for your dog.

Look for Information About Dogs' Reactions to the Product

While CBD oils are generally safe for dogs, some products may contain specific ingredients that can cause allergic reactions, nausea, or vomiting. It's recommended to search for information about the dog's reactions to the product and its severity. You should also check if the oil contains any ingredient your dog might be allergic to.

Check the Quality of the Brand's Customer Service

Evaluating the caliber of a brand's customer service helps to ensure timely and accurate product delivery. Moreover, a proficient customer support team promptly addresses inquiries and expedites resolutions. Hence, it's best to assess the quality of the customer service before purchasing the product.

Look at the Reviews

Customer reviews and product reviews on third-party sites will tell you a lot about the effectiveness and quality of CBD oil. That's why it's best to always check the reviews before buying CBD oil to ensure you purchase a good product.

FAQs On Organic CBD Oil for Dogs

What Is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. It is known for its potential therapeutic properties and is often used for health and wellness purposes, both in humans and animals.

Does CBD Make the Dog High?

CBD generally does not make dogs high, given it contains less than 0.3% THC content.

Do Vets Recommend CBD Oil?

Many vets recommend CBD oil and believe in their potential health benefits for dogs and cats.

How Does CBD Oil Make a Dog Feel?

CBD oil is known to promote feelings of happiness and calmness in dogs by reducing stress, anxiety, and pain.

How Much CBD Will Calm My Dog?

The correct dosage of CBD to calm your dog will depend on its weight, tolerance, and individual health conditions. However, 0.25mg per pound is usually recommended.

How Fast Does CBD Oil Kick in for Dogs?

The effects of CBD oil in dogs typically start within 30 minutes to an hour, but the onset time can vary depending on individual factors such as the dosage, the pet's metabolism, and the specific condition being addressed.

How Long Do the Effects of CBD Last on a Dog?

The effects of CBD typically last for around 6-8 hours in a dog. However, this can vary depending on the dog's weight, tolerance, etc.

How Often Should I Give My Dog CBD for Anxiety?

The frequency of giving CBD to your dog for anxiety varies, but it's typically recommended to start with a low dose once daily. Consult your veterinarian for personalized help based on your dog's needs and response.

How Much CBD Oil Is Recommended for Dogs?

The right dosage for your dog depends on its weight and specific health conditions. However, 0.25mg per pound is usually recommended.

Can the CBD Serve as a Sedative?

CBD can have calming effects, but it is not a strong sedative like some prescription medications.

Conclusion on Choosing a CBD Product for Your Dog

CBD oil offers numerous health benefits for humans as well as dogs and cats. These include pain management, stress, and anxiety reduction, better sleep, reduced inflammation, and more. However, it's essential to give your dog high-quality CBD oil and the right dosage.

In this article, we've reviewed the 5 best CBD oils for dogs based on the brand's reputation and ethics, product formulation, ingredients, effectiveness, quality of customer support, customer feedback, and pricing. This information can help you make an informed decision and find the right CBD product for your dog.