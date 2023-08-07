Police were alerted shortly after 9pm on Saturday that the trio, two men and a woman, were missing after a walk to Aonach Eagach Ridge.

HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams mounted a search, but their bodies were found on Monday.

Aonach Eagach Ridge is extremely narrow and requires scrambling - use of the hands as well as the feet - to be able to traverse, so it is recommended that only experienced climbers tackle it.

Touted as the narrowest ridge in the UK, it's a grade 2 scramble which means some climbers may need a rope in certain sections.

Walkhighlands, a website dedicated to hillwalking, describes it as having "probably the trickiest scrambling on any Walkhighlands route" and recommends hiring a guide to help cross it.

The British Mountaineering Council recommends learning to climb to at least V Diff level or taking a scrambling course before attemping a grade 2.

A coastguard helicopter was dispatched from Inverness to aid in the search, on Saturday evening, with another from Prestwick aiding police and mountain rescue on Sunday morning.

Police Scotland said: "We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.

"A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Kate Forbes, SNP MSP for MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said on social media: "This is horrendous news. My thoughts are with the families. My sincere appreciation to Mountain Rescue, as always, and the emergency services."

In September 2021 a 57-year-old man, Alan Taylor of Dundee, went missing while hiking in Glen Coe, with his body discovered near Aonach Eagach Ridge a year later.

In September 2022 a man died after falling 200 metres when a boulder he was using for support gave way in his hand.

Stuart Thompson, of Bathgate in West Lothian was killed in a fall from the ridge in 2017, while an unsuccessful rescue in 2003 laid bare the danger of the route.

John Rawinsley King, 58, fell while roped to his daughter, Elizabeth, an American student.

She broke her knee but crawled 600m to find help, however her father suffered a further fall and was pronounced dead after being discovered by a Royal Air Force helicopter.

Between them, the Aonach Eagach Ridge and the Cairngorm Plateau receive around 130 rescue calls annually.