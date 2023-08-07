Susan Aitken said the local authority was keen to pursue CSOs,which are used in cities including New York, to help tackle rising numbers of empty buildings.

The measure would mean owners of vacant buildings could be forced to sell if they do not invest, repair or restore properties.

Cllr Aiken said there had been nervousness around the legality of CSOs but Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney has accused the Scottish government of dragging its heels on the issue after first mooting the idea in 2015.

Mr Sweeney has previously worked with the Scottish Law Commission on the reform of compulsory purchase powers.

"We are not making any further progress on this as far as I can see," said the MSP.

"Ministers are nervous about being in contravention of the European Convention of Human Rights on property rights.

"However, there has been advice about how this (CSOs) wouldn't be affected by it.

"We are stuck between the horns of a risk-averse civil service that won't crack on," he added.

"It was first put out to consultation in 2015. The Scottish Government were promising they would introduce it before the 2021 elections but it didn't happen.

"It was in the manifesto in the 2016 parliament.

"I think it's deeply deceitful of Susan Aitken to present CSOs as some sort of panacea when it's been talked about for decades and nothing has happened.

"In terms of CSOs she's not critiquing her own government. It's her party that is in power after all."

The Scottish Government has said it is committed to the reform of compulsory purchase order legislation but The Herald has asked for an update on plans to introduce CSOs.

Glasgow's council leader addressed concerns, which have escalated in recent weeks, that the city centre is down on its heel.

She said the city was attracting more private investment than it had in decades and weekend and evening footfall is now higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Sweeney said: "A lot of what Susan says is fair about the structural issues Glasgow is facing but you can't get away from the fact that Glasgow City Council has had the largest budget cut which has seriously impaired its ability to maintain the city."