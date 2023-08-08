A hotel and wedding venue that was once part of a historic Borders estate has been sold.
Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith & Clough Business Associates, said the sale of Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk signals the previous owners’ retirement from the trade.
The hotel has been sold by Ian and Marie Wells who have owned and operated the hotel for over 16 years, and during that time have "extended and renovated the hotel to a high standard".
READ MORE: Family to sell historic Scottish hotel
The Philipburn Hotel, which is part of the well-known Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, has 20 letting bedrooms, bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, including the “capacious” Linglie Function Suite.
The hotel, once part of the Philiphaugh Estate, also has gardens, seating terrace and an open air pavilion for wedding ceremonies, and three two-bedroom apartments for private or staff accommodation.
The buyers of the Philipburn Hotel are Adrian Leopard and Graham Hobson, who have moved from Gloucestershire, and have exciting plans to develop and promote the hotel to encourage new custom, especially weddings and events.
READ MORE: Acclaimed Scottish restaurant put up for sale
The company running the hotel is All Seasons Philipburn Ltd which is a wholly owned subsidiary of All Seasons Hotel Holdings Ltd.
Amongst the ideas the new owners bring to the business is All Seasons Cars, a fully registered private hire car [taxi] business which was previously operating in Gloucestershire.
In opening the hotel facilities up to the local people, it is hoped hope that their all-electric taxi service with the mantra “don’t drink and drive” will encourage patrons, especially with a guarantee of a taxi ride home at closing time.
READ MORE: Experienced hotelier 'proud to take the reins' of Glasgow institution
Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “Having sold the Philipburn to Ian and Marie Wells I am delighted to have acted in the sale to facilitate their well-earned retirement.
"New owners Adrian Leopard and Graham Hobson have an excellent hotel product and business base from which to further develop additional custom.”
Graeme Smith, director at Smith & Clough, said: “The Philipburn Hotel is a fantastic business that has built up an excellent reputation under the ownership of Ian and Marie over the last 16 years and it was a delight to be instructed jointly with Graham + Sibbald to handle the sale.”
The purchase price was not disclosed but Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith & Clough, were inviting “offers around £1.35m”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here