Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith & Clough Business Associates, said the sale of Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk signals the previous owners’ retirement from the trade.

The hotel has been sold by Ian and Marie Wells who have owned and operated the hotel for over 16 years, and during that time have "extended and renovated the hotel to a high standard".

The Philipburn Hotel, which is part of the well-known Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, has 20 letting bedrooms, bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, including the “capacious” Linglie Function Suite.

The hotel has a spacious interior (Image: Graham and Sibbald/Smith and Clough)

The hotel, once part of the Philiphaugh Estate, also has gardens, seating terrace and an open air pavilion for wedding ceremonies, and three two-bedroom apartments for private or staff accommodation.

The buyers of the Philipburn Hotel are Adrian Leopard and Graham Hobson, who have moved from Gloucestershire, and have exciting plans to develop and promote the hotel to encourage new custom, especially weddings and events.

The company running the hotel is All Seasons Philipburn Ltd which is a wholly owned subsidiary of All Seasons Hotel Holdings Ltd.

Amongst the ideas the new owners bring to the business is All Seasons Cars, a fully registered private hire car [taxi] business which was previously operating in Gloucestershire.

In opening the hotel facilities up to the local people, it is hoped hope that their all-electric taxi service with the mantra “don’t drink and drive” will encourage patrons, especially with a guarantee of a taxi ride home at closing time.

Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “Having sold the Philipburn to Ian and Marie Wells I am delighted to have acted in the sale to facilitate their well-earned retirement.

"New owners Adrian Leopard and Graham Hobson have an excellent hotel product and business base from which to further develop additional custom.”

Graeme Smith, director at Smith & Clough, said: “The Philipburn Hotel is a fantastic business that has built up an excellent reputation under the ownership of Ian and Marie over the last 16 years and it was a delight to be instructed jointly with Graham + Sibbald to handle the sale.”

The purchase price was not disclosed but Graham + Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith & Clough, were inviting “offers around £1.35m”.