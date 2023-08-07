Margaret Ann Macleod, sales director of Harris Tweed Hebrides, has been appointed chair of Stornoway Port, which has also welcomed Seonag Mackinnon, former director of education and children’s services at Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, to its board.

Ms Macleod replaces Ian McCulloch in the chair.

The appointments come as construction work on the port’s new £59 million deep water terminal, which is expected to have a transformative effect on the local economy, nears completion.

READ MORE: Lanark aerospace firm moves into employee hands

Ms Macleod, who has been a member of the board since 2016, has a background in textile manufacturing, international sales, and rural development. She previously held senior roles at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Johnstons of Elgin, Robert Gordon University and Arcadia.

Born and brought up in Carloway on the Isle of Lewis, and a native Gaelic speaker, Ms Macleod is a board member of community organisations on the island, including her current role as chair of the HI-Scot Credit Union.

Ms Macleod said: “I am honoured to have been appointed chair of Stornoway Port at this particularly exciting time in its long history, as we look towards the opening of the deep water terminal.

“The port is central to the economy of the islands, facilitating lifeline ferry services and supporting almost all economic activities, from fishing and aquaculture to construction, the energy sector, manufacturing, retail, and the leisure industry.

“That role is set to grow significantly once the new terminal is operational and I look forward to working with the board, the port’s staff and all other stakeholders to ensure we fully realise the lasting benefits of the opportunities it presents to the Outer Hebrides.”

READ MORE: Scottish print veteran John Watson backs Glasgow venture

Ms Mackinnon enjoyed a long career in education and has a particular passion for the Gaelic culture of the Outer Hebrides. She previously served on the board of Skills Development Scotland and has also chaired Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig, which produces Gaelic educational materials, as well as book publishing charity Acair.

Stornoway Port’s board has nine members and a chief executive. It is responsible for the conservancy, protection, regulation, maintenance and improvements of the port and its navigation.

Chief executive Alex Macleod said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Margaret Ann and Seonag to their respective roles.

“Margaret Ann has served the board extremely well over a number of years and I know she will continue to do so in the role of chair as we move forward with this important and exciting phase of the port’s development.

“Seonag’s extensive professional experience and interests are a welcome addition to the board. They will be invaluable in helping us encourage the wider promotion of the islands’ unique Gaelic culture to people visiting the Outer Hebrides.”

Mrs Macleod is the second woman to chair the board responsible for the Outer Hebrides busiest port. The first was Lady Jane Matheson, the proprietor of Lewis Castle, who chaired the former Stornoway Pier and Harbour Commission between 1879 and 1896.