We tend to focus on what we think of as the ‘school exams’ today, but there are lots of other courses for which people will receive results today. Education writer James McEnaney explains who will be waiting and what's to come

National Qualifications
Alongside National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher, there are also National 2, National 3 and National 4 courses that students have completed. These do not have a final exam but are part of the same framework as those that do. A to Z of National Qualification (NQ) subjects - SQA

National Qualifications Group Awards
This section of qualifications is made up of National Certificates and National Progression Awards. These courses offer students a range of different pathways through a broad subject areas such as agriculture, Celtic studies, manufacturing, musical theatre, supply chain operations and much more.  Browse NCs and NPAs by subject area - SQA

Skills for Work
These courses are intended to develop employability skills with a focus on practical and experiential learning. Options for study include a National 4 in automotive skills, a National 5 in financial services, and a Higher in health and social care. Browse Skills for Work by subject area - SQA

Awards
The SQA describes these as work qualifications for individual employment sectors. They are focused on skills and seek to allow certification for a wide range of people. Some options include British Sign Language, forest kindergarten, internet safety, and principles and practice of the cremation service. SQA Awards - Browse subjects - SQA