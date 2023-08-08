National Qualifications

Alongside National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher, there are also National 2, National 3 and National 4 courses that students have completed. These do not have a final exam but are part of the same framework as those that do. A to Z of National Qualification (NQ) subjects - SQA

National Qualifications Group Awards

This section of qualifications is made up of National Certificates and National Progression Awards. These courses offer students a range of different pathways through a broad subject areas such as agriculture, Celtic studies, manufacturing, musical theatre, supply chain operations and much more. Browse NCs and NPAs by subject area - SQA

Skills for Work

These courses are intended to develop employability skills with a focus on practical and experiential learning. Options for study include a National 4 in automotive skills, a National 5 in financial services, and a Higher in health and social care. Browse Skills for Work by subject area - SQA

Awards

The SQA describes these as work qualifications for individual employment sectors. They are focused on skills and seek to allow certification for a wide range of people. Some options include British Sign Language, forest kindergarten, internet safety, and principles and practice of the cremation service. SQA Awards - Browse subjects - SQA