A US fried chicken giant has announced that it will 'finally' be ready to open its first Scottish location later this year.
Founded in 1972, Popeyes now operates over 4000 restaurants across the globe and prides itself as the home of the 'famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich'.
The new restaurant will be situated within the Barrhead Retail Park on Glasgow Road marking the brand’s 12th opening this year and 29th since landing in the UK in November, 2021.
The space will reportedly accommodate up to 56 diners indoors as well as offering 16 outdoor seats and a drive-thru service.
The Popeyes menu will feature the chain's signature '12-hour marinated' chicken alongside southern-style biscuits and gravy and a new breakfast selection.
Although an exact opening date for the Barrhead location has yet to be announced, Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, has said that he is 'thrilled' to be expanding into Scotland.
He said: "Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to opening across the country, starting with a drive-thru in Barrhead.
"Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our launch in Scotland will prove just as popular.”
Popeyes will be the latest addition to the £16million pound Barrhead Retail Park which was opened earlier this year, on the site of the former Nestlé Purina factory.
For further updates on the new Barrhead location visit the Popeyes website here.
