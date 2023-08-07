The film-maker passed away in Los Angeles, his wife and former producer Sherry Lansing confirmed.

Born in Chicago to Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, Friedkin credited seeing Citizen Kane at the age of 25 for his interest in cinema.

His first film was Good Times, a 1967 musical comedy set in the Wild West and starring Sonny and Cher.

It was not until The French Connection though that he became a household name.

Starring Gene Hackman as detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Boyle, the film won five Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Friedkin would go on to make The Exorcist, considered by many the greatest horror film ever made, the story of a little girl who appears to be possessed by demonic forces.

It became the first film ever to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, and noted critic Mark Kermode has named it as his favourite film of all time.

Other film credits included To Live and Die in LA, Cruising, Rules of Engagement and a TV remake of the classic play and Sidney Lumet movie 12 Angry Men.

Friedkin also directed episodes for TV shows such as The Twilight Zone, Rebel Highway and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Friedkin's final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, will get its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival next month.

He's survived by his fourth wife, Sherry Lansing, and two sons, Cedric and Jack.