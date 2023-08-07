Scottish soft drinks giant AG Barr is to launch a new energy drink version of Irn-Bru.
The Cumbernauld-based soft drinks giant is to launch new Pwr-Bru Original Irn-Bru, Diablo Cherry, Maverick Berry and Dropkick Tropical flavours on August 28.
The Scottish Retail and Food Awards industry news site reported a £3 million launch investment, while a limited number of cans are expected to be made available before the launch through social media promotions.
“Pwr-Bru is, without a doubt, the biggest launch of the year for the energy market,” Jonathan Kemp, commercial director at AG Barr, was reported as saying.
“The energy market in Scotland is a fast-growing sector, delivering one third of total soft drinks category growth, however only 25% of shoppers currently buy energy brands so there is still huge growth potential."
He also said: "Pwr-Bru is the brand to unlock incremental growth by offering something truly different, delivering an energy drink like no other brand can.
“We’re confident that these four eye-catching, great-tasting new products will re-energise the category and drive incremental sales for retailers.”
AG Barr said last week its chief executive, Roger White, is to retire from the company within 12 months after more than 21 years at the helm.
Revenue for the first half of its financial year is expected to be around £210m, up from £157.9m in the same period of the prior year.
