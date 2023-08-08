AN Inverness bookshop has made it on to a list of the 10 quirkiest in the UK, compiled by holiday lettings agency Travel Chapter.
Leakey's, which has been family-owned since 1979, is the only Scottish bookshop on the list.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre, bloody-minded logic in Brexit Britain
Travel Chapter, which has the holidaycottages.co.uk brand, says of Leakey’s: “Recognised as Scotland’s largest second-hand bookshop, Leakey’s has been a staple of Inverness for 44 years, and the bookshop itself is hard to miss as it can be found in an old church, with beautiful stained-glass windows still intact.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This humiliation for Brexiters is surely good for everyone else
"Inside, visitors will find a stack of wood and a fire roaring in the colder months. The galleried landing, showcasing shelves upon shelves of rare second-hand books, is impressive any time of year.”
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Travel Chapter has published the list ahead of National Book Lovers Day tomorrow.
It says: “There's nothing more synonymous with a relaxing holiday than reading a good book - it's the perfect way to unwind, whether that's on the beach with an ice cream in one hand and a paperback in the other, or cosied up next to the log burner in your holiday cottage."
Explaining its rationale and inspiration for compiling the list, it adds: “Some bookshops we've seen on our travels really stand out from the crowd as they offer experiences so unique they can hardly be called book 'shops'. They're more like book 'heavens' - packed full of quirks perfectly primed for sparking the imagination. So, with all that in mind, we wondered, ‘What are the quirkiest bookshops in the UK?’.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here