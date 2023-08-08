Leakey's, which has been family-owned since 1979, is the only Scottish bookshop on the list.

Travel Chapter, which has the holidaycottages.co.uk brand, says of Leakey’s: “Recognised as Scotland’s largest second-hand bookshop, Leakey’s has been a staple of Inverness for 44 years, and the bookshop itself is hard to miss as it can be found in an old church, with beautiful stained-glass windows still intact.

"Inside, visitors will find a stack of wood and a fire roaring in the colder months. The galleried landing, showcasing shelves upon shelves of rare second-hand books, is impressive any time of year.”

Travel Chapter has published the list ahead of National Book Lovers Day tomorrow.

It says: “There's nothing more synonymous with a relaxing holiday than reading a good book - it's the perfect way to unwind, whether that's on the beach with an ice cream in one hand and a paperback in the other, or cosied up next to the log burner in your holiday cottage."

Explaining its rationale and inspiration for compiling the list, it adds: “Some bookshops we've seen on our travels really stand out from the crowd as they offer experiences so unique they can hardly be called book 'shops'. They're more like book 'heavens' - packed full of quirks perfectly primed for sparking the imagination. So, with all that in mind, we wondered, ‘What are the quirkiest bookshops in the UK?’.”