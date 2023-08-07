Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a property in Altyre Street, Shettleston.

A bomb disposal team has also been spotted at the scene.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Glasgow City Council confimed that up to 70 residents have been taken to an emergency rest centre which has been set up at Tollcross International Swimming Centre nearby.

Police and emergency services are at a flat in Altyre St, Shettleston, following the discovery of potentially hazardous substances.



Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution and local roads closed.



Please avoid the area. Enquiries continuing.https://t.co/uTLDUnAM8O pic.twitter.com/4W4tgOz8jH — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) August 7, 2023

A Police Scotland statement read: "Police and emergency services are in attendance at a flat in Altyre Street, Shettleston, Glasgow, following the discovery of potentially hazardous substances within.

"Altyre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue have been closed, and local residents have been evacuated as a precaution. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing."