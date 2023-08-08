Police arrived at the flat on Altyre Street, Shettleston shortly after 5pm on Monday evening and remained onsite well into Tuesday morning.

A bomb disposal team was sent to on the scene, and residents spoke of a panicked atmosphere as officers cleared the area.

Many had to shelter in emergency accomodation overnight as the police peration unfolded.

Pamela Rennie, 34, lives on nearby Trainard Avenue, and told The Scottish Sun: “My daughter was playing out the back about half six and the police appeared.

“I could hear them from my window telling my neighbour downstairs that we were all getting evacuated from the flat.

“I got my son out of his room and went and got my daughter from outside.

“Panic started setting in so we just ran away to safety - but so far we have been told nothing.

"I asked if we were going to get back into the flat tonight and supposedly we might not.

“There’s a bomb team here as well with a robot.”

It is understood residents sheltered at the nearby Tolcross Leisure centre. Alytre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue remained closed overnight.

Amanda McColvin, 32, also lives nearby, and told of her concerns.

She said: “I’m very worried. I’m hoping it’s not as serious as it looks though.

“We’ve not been told anything apart from to take shelter in the swimming baths.

“It’s not looking like we’ll get back into the flats tonight from what I’ve heard police saying anyway.

“As soon as we were told to leave I just ran.”

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was at the scene as police tried to determine the nature of the materials.

Chief superintendent Alan Waddell said on Monday night: “Enquiries are at an early stage but I would like to reassure the local community that the significant multi-agency response to this incident will continue overnight.

Officers are continuing their investigation following the discovery of potentially hazardous materials within a flat in Altyre Street, Shettleston, Glasgow, shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday, 7 July, 2023). More: https://t.co/IBLpmVt8JG pic.twitter.com/eN0JOtFtTn — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) August 8, 2023

“I would like to thank those affected for their co-operation and advise that everything is being done to allow those evacuated back into their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This incident has caused disruption to many people and I would urge members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 5.39pm on Monday, 7 August to reports of an incident involving suspected hazardous materials at a property on Altyre Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, including specialist HAZMAT units.”