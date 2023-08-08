SHARES in abrdn were down around 9% this morning as the Edinburgh-based financial services giant said its investment division had felt the effects challenging market conditions in the first half.
The company reported net outflows of £4.4 billion from its investment funds in the first six months of the year, with assets under management dipping to £495.7bn from £500bn. Net operating revenue from investment was 15% lower at £466m because of lower AUM and net outflows, particularly in equities as clients moved assets to debt products and cash as interest rates continued to rise.
Those challenges offset revenue growth in both abrdn’s adviser division and personal business, the latter including interactive investor (ii), a subscription-based direct investment platform which it acquired for £1.5bn in December 2021. Net operating revenue within the adviser business grew by 12% to £103m, benefiting from higher interest rates, while a six-month contribution from ii helped the personal division increase net operating revenue by 162% to £152m.
Overall, adjusted operating profit increased by 10% to £127m, as net operating revenue rose by 4% to £721m.
The company this morning announced an interim dividend of 7.3p per share, in line with last year, and extended its share buyback programme to £300 million from £150m, underpinned by £535m of cash generated from the sale of stakes in Indian businesses HDFC Life and HDFC Asset Management.
Chief executive Stephen Bird said: “The first six months of 2023 was an extremely active period for our business. We are continuing to move at pace to executive our strategy in spite of what is a tough market backdrop.
"Thanks to the diversity and resilience we have built into our business with the acquisition of interactive investor last year we grew revenues by 4% revenue year-on-year, and operating profits grew by 10% - the profits delivered by a strong performance across personal and advisor, and these have helped offset the impact of market conditions within the investments business.”
Shares in abrdn were down by around 9.5%, or 20.7p, at 197.8p just after 9am.
