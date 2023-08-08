Figures from the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) show attainment of A to C grades was 77.1%.

It had been 79.8% in 2022, 87.3% in 2021, 89.3% in 2020 and 74.8% in 2019.

There was a similar trend at Advanced Higher level, with those attaining A to C grades at 79.8%, down from 81.3% in 2022, 90.2% in 2021 and 93.1% in 2020. The pass rate was 79.4% in 2019.

For National 5 qualifications, the pass rate was 78.8%, down from 80.8% in 2022. It was 85.8% in 2021 and 78.2% in 2019.

The decline in pass rates was steeper in state schools than in private schools.

The National 5 pass rate for private schools fell by 0.7 percentage points but the figure for state schools dropped by 2.2 percentage points, three times the shift seen in the independent sector.

At Higher the divide is even more stark. Private school pass rates dropped by just 0.2 percentage points while state school pass rates fell by 2.1 percentage points.

The number of A grades has also declined at both Higher and National 5 level.

Last year, 34.8% of Higher results were A grades, but this year that figure has dropped to 32.8%.

A total of 40.3% of National 5 awards were A grades in 2022, but for 2023 the number is 38.6%.

About 140,000 pupils across Scotland received results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

This year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, taken a sensitive approach to grading, and implemented a direct appeals service.

Industrial action by teachers led to education disruption in the 2022/23 school year.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said the exam results were “strong”.

In a statement to media, the organisation said a “sensitive approach” was used to ensure fairness to learners in awarding results in 2023.

The statement added: “This recognised that learning and teaching are still in the recovery phase from the pandemic, and took that into account while maintaining the credibility and high standards of Scotland’s qualifications.”

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: “Our warmest congratulations to the 140,000 learners receiving their certificates today. They should be proud of their achievements.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications that they have earned – by demonstrating their knowledge and skills – provide a solid foundation for the next stage in their learning, training or employment. We wish them all continued success.”

She added: “Our sensitive approach to awarding this year was developed with and supported by the education community.

“It has given learners the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.

“Together, we have delivered fairness for all learners while maintaining national standards and the credibility of our qualifications in Scotland and beyond – and learners can have confidence in their grades.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth also congratulated those receiving results: “There is much to celebrate in what is another strong set of results showing a clear and continuing recovery from the pandemic – with pass rates at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher above the 2019 pre-pandemic level, a record number of passes at National 5 and the highest number of vocational and technical qualifications ever awarded.”

Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, said: “Today is a big day for Scottish students receiving their exam results, congratulations to those who passed.

“For those who didn’t get the results they were looking for, there are many ways to a successful career.

"Take some time or speak to a careers adviser to help you with your next steps. Setbacks can lead to the greatest opportunities.”