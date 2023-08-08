Glasgow's Courageous Spirits has expanded its global reach after signing a deal with Canadian importers.
The company, which distills and bottles its award-winning Glaswegin gin and King's Inch single malt in the city's Tradeston area, struck the deal after meeting with several potential Canadian buyers at an event organised by the Department for Business and Trade. Its brands are now available in 12 countries.
With packaging designed by Glasgow School of Art graduate Paul Gray, Glaswegin Premium Gin was launched in 2018 and was followed in 2021 by the launch of King's Inch. Both have won multiple industry awards.
Andy McGeoch, chief executive and founder of Courageous Spirits, said the company will be looking to break into further markets in the future.
“We’re delighted to have reached an agreement to export our gin and whisky brands to Canada," he said. "We’d been looking to expand into North America, and this deal will open up a lot of opportunities for us.
“Having met with buyers there it was clear that there was a real demand for premium produce, and they could see our brands performing well over there. It goes to show the demand that is out there for high-quality Scottish goods.”
Secretary of State for Scotland Malcolm Offord added: “It’s great to see yet another Scottish exporting success story. Courageous Spirits makes exceptional gin and whisky so it's no wonder there’s demand across the globe.
“This move into the Canadian market is just another step in their growth and shows the opportunities that are out there for businesses who want to export."
Mr McGeoch is the former chief executive of M&Co, the Paisley-headquartered fashion retailer that fell into administration in December 2022. The company's brand and intellectual property were bought out of administration two months later for an undisclosed sum by AK Retail Holdings.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here