The company, which distills and bottles its award-winning Glaswegin gin and King's Inch single malt in the city's Tradeston area, struck the deal after meeting with several potential Canadian buyers at an event organised by the Department for Business and Trade. Its brands are now available in 12 countries.

With packaging designed by Glasgow School of Art graduate Paul Gray, Glaswegin Premium Gin was launched in 2018 and was followed in 2021 by the launch of King's Inch. Both have won multiple industry awards.

Andy McGeoch, chief executive and founder of Courageous Spirits, said the company will be looking to break into further markets in the future.

“We’re delighted to have reached an agreement to export our gin and whisky brands to Canada," he said. "We’d been looking to expand into North America, and this deal will open up a lot of opportunities for us.

“Having met with buyers there it was clear that there was a real demand for premium produce, and they could see our brands performing well over there. It goes to show the demand that is out there for high-quality Scottish goods.”

Secretary of State for Scotland Malcolm Offord added: “It’s great to see yet another Scottish exporting success story. Courageous Spirits makes exceptional gin and whisky so it's no wonder there’s demand across the globe.

“This move into the Canadian market is just another step in their growth and shows the opportunities that are out there for businesses who want to export."

Mr McGeoch is the former chief executive of M&Co, the Paisley-headquartered fashion retailer that fell into administration in December 2022. The company's brand and intellectual property were bought out of administration two months later for an undisclosed sum by AK Retail Holdings.