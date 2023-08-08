The award-winning Clachan Inn, based in the small village of St John’s Town of Dalry, is “extremely popular” among locals and visitors to the area, on account of its fresh food, real ales, and luxury accommodation.

It has come on to the market following significant investment in the property over the years, which selling agent Christie & Co says will allow a new owner to “grow an already successful turnkey business”.

Owner Laura Burnie said: “We have been welcomed and supported by an amazing community in our time here at The Clachan.

"We have enjoyed developing both the business and building over the last 10 years and, while it’s a difficult decision to move on, we are proud to be able to pass on a thriving business to potential new owners.”

Tony Spence, associate Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-trading, owner-operated business located in St John’s Town of Dalry and just on the edge of the Galloway Forest Park.

"Our clients have owned the business for over ten years and are now looking to exit to relocate and travel.”