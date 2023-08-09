A report has laid bare harrowing personal testimonies showing how soaring costs for basic commodities has disproportionately affected people with disabilities.

One person, who took part in the study, said they had not put their heating on for two years because of fears over the cost of bills.

Another participant said there had been "plenty of times" over the past year or so when they had gone hungry for days because they had prioritised children.

Being cold and not eating properly was reported as directly compromising the management of health conditions and worsening a range of symptoms, including pain management.

It feels like you are condemned to a joyless life being disabled in this crisis.

Worryingly, being unable to afford to charge essential assistive equipment, such as powered wheelchairs, hoists and nebulisers, was also reported.

Almost a quarter of people of working age living in Glasgow are living with a disability and this rises to 64% in those over the age of 65.

The report, by Glasgow Centre for Population Health, said Westminster driven austerity policies had "devastated" low-income households before the cost-of-living crisis struck but said urgent action was required by all governments and local authorities to help a sector of society affected by 'disinterest and stigma'.

In 2017, the UN Committee reported that disabled people’s rights across the UK have regressed to the point of a ‘human catastrophe’, eroded through ‘grave and systematic violations’ originating from UK austerity policies.:

All of those interviewed for the research were living in Glasgow.

One participant said: "In this cost-of-living crisis I feel the guillotine above my head all the time.

"Things [finances] were always tight before, and even through Covid, but this is different, I can’t get by. It feels like you are condemned to a joyless life being disabled in this crisis."

Another said: "Every day is a battle, from the moment I wake up I am continuously faced with these awful decisions to make.

"It’s freezing, I’ll heat the flat for 15 minutes but it doesn’t last, I’m hungry but I’ve nothing much there, nothing I want to eat, maybe it’s just before a [benefits] payment."

One person said they had lost two stones in weight "but not in a healthy way" because of surging food prices while those unable to cook for themselves noted the rise in cost of ready meals.

The high cost of buying a powered wheelchair, with little choice over the provider, was highlighted - £12,000 in one case.

Another participant cited the cost of black Hackney cabs, which are the only type that are accessible for those in wheelchairs.

Social care charges were described as a "backdoor tax on disabled people".

Participants reported a marked reduction in hobbies and pastimes, to socialise and even using the TV or radio less.

One person said: "Some days, some weeks even, it’s too much, I just become so flat, so down, particularly if it’s cold I just stay in bed – what have I got to look forward to?”

The report calls on the UK Government to provide an "adequate level of social security" to enable disabled people to live healthy lives and to compensate for the extra costs of disability.

It also calls for a discounted gas and electricity tariff for disabled people.

Disability charity, ‘SCOPE’, estimates that in 2023, on average, disabled households (with at least one disabled adult or child) need an additional £975 a month to have the same standard of living as non-disabled households.

Chris Harkins, lead author of the paper and Public Health Programme Manager at GCPH stated, “Disability is part of being human, almost everyone will be disabled temporarily or permanently in their lives.

"Yet, disability in many ways remains a peripheral issue in society – a ‘them and us’ dichotomy based on stigma, discrimination, and disinterest.

"For disabled people living in Glasgow to have unheated homes, to go hungry, and to have severely restricted opportunities to socialise and participate in their community paints a bleak picture of our society in 2023.

"These conditions are a direct result of policy choices, primarily a decade of austerity policy which we know has been devastating to the health of disabled people and lower-income households. In terms of local and national government, disabled people must be considered a priority. "

Co-author Tressa Burke, CEO of Glasgow Disability Alliance, added:"Glasgow Disability Alliance has over 5,500 members who are reporting all-time high poverty and burgeoning costs.

"This is creating panic, lack of choices and sense of control, leading to a sense of hopelessness and despair in many cases.

"In some cases, people have used their mobility PIP to pay for a car but now aren’t able to afford to put petrol in it, restricting social contact with family and friends and access to services."

A UK Government spokesman said: “We know the challenges people are facing, which is why we’re providing record financial support worth an average £3,300 per household, including up to £900 for those on means-tested benefits and a £150 disability support payment on top, while bearing down on inflation as a priority.

“Our welfare system provides a strong safety net for disabled people, with disability benefits rising by 10.1% earlier this year, and we are investing an additional £2 billion to support more sick and disabled people into work.”