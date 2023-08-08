The two former allies haven’t spoken in the nearly five years, ever since sexual misconduct claims against the former Banff and Buchan MP first emerged.

Mr Salmond took Ms Sturgeon’s government to court and was awarded £512,000 in costs after proving it had botched a probe relating to the allegations.

He later claimed that his successor had misled Holyrood about the matter, a resignation offence which she was later cleared of.

Mr Salmond was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault but cleared of all of them at a High Court trial in 2020.

Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon later gave conflicting evidence to a Holyrood inquiry into the Government’s actions, when Ms Sturgeon said she had not spoken to Mr Salmond since the misconduct claims became public knowledge in August 2018.

At that inquiry, Mr Salmond said there had been “a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort amongst a range of individuals within the Scottish Government and the SNP to damage my reputation, even to the extent of having me imprisoned.”

Last year, when speaking to LBC presenter Iain Dale at his Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Ms Sturgeon was asked if she had spoken to Mr Salmond in the last three years.

She said: “Nope.”Asked if she thought she ever would speak to him, she again replied: “Nope.”

Mr Salmond was in front of Mr Dale on Tuesday, and was asked how his successor’s answer made him feel, and if he could envisage a situation where the two would rebuild their relationship.

“You should never say never, and I would be sad if that was the case, but there we are.

"I think, to be quite, frank, Nicola’s got more immediate things to worry about.”

As part of a police probe into the party’s finances and funding Ms Sturgeon, her husband the SNP’s former chief executive, Peter Murrell, and former treasurer, Colin Beattie have all been arrested, questioned and released without charge pending further investigation.

Detectives are looking at claims that £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically for Indyref2 had been misspent.

Earlier this month, Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingston said Operation Branchform had “moved beyond” the initial allegations into “potential embezzlement” and possible “misuse of funds.”

The police have not yet reported any cases to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for consideration.

Ms Sturgeon has insisted she is innocent of wrongdoing.

She is due to be interviewed by Mr Dale on Thursday. The LBC host told the audience that former Tory MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth was primed to replace the Glasgow Southside MSP if, for some reason, she was unable to attend.