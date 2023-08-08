Two people were hospitalised after a concrete slab was thrown onto a moving taxi on a Glenrothes flyover.
A man and a woman, both 37-years-old, were taken to Glenrothes Hospital for treatment after the projectile was launched from a bridge over the B921 heading towards Kinglassie around 12.30am on Sunday, 6 August.
It's the third such incident to take place at the location, with two cars previously damaged when wheelie bins were thrown from the overpass.
There were no injuries on those occasions, with the first incident taking place around 1am on Sunday, 16 July, and the second around 3.55am on Wednesday, 19 July.
Inspector Kirk Donnelly, of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Two people have suffered injuries as a result of these reckless actions and there could easily have been far more serious consequences.
“I would therefore appeal to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information that might assist with our enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting reference 0108 of 6 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
