From the surprise blockbuster merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017 to the controversial decision to rename the merged company (initially called Standard Life Aberdeen) as abrdn in 2021, the institution has been no stranger to headline news.

Today, the company was in the news for arguably more prosaic reasons.

Chief executive Stephen Bird was bullish as he set out the highlights of the firm’s half-year results and declared there was ample evidence that the strategy he has been pursuing since becoming chief executive in 2020, which has seen the business narrow its focus to three main divisions – investment, advisor, and personal - was yielding fruit.

He underlined the contribution of interactive investor, the subscription-based investment platform it acquired for £1.5 billion in December 2021, as net income in its personal division increased by 162% to £152m in the first half, and talked up the performance of its adviser division, which grew revenue by 12% to £103m.

Mr Bird, who was formerly with Citigroup, also emphasised the importance of the investments the company has made in new technology platforms for its personal and advisor divisions during the first half, which he said would provide the drivers for “future growth”.

However, not everything in his assessment could be considered as rosy. The major news, at least as far as the stock market seemed was concerned this morning, was abrdn reporting that net inflows of £4.4bn in the first half. Citing a “challenging macro environment”, the firm noted that clients had been moving assets from equities to debt products and cash as interest rates steadily rose. Profits from investments fell by 66% to £26m.

With the challenges facing the company’s investment business offsetting gains in other areas, and showing no immediate sign of easing, investors sent shares in abrdn tumbling on the day.