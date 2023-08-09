Luke Murphy counts himself lucky he isn't reliant on foodbanks, yet.
"I know a lot of other members of Glasgow Disability Alliance who have that issue," he says.
The 28-year-old was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome eight years ago, a group of rare and incurable inherited conditions that affect the connective tissues in the body.
It can cause loose, unstable joints that dislocate easily and he is reliant on a powered wheelchair.
He says the cost-of-living crisis has made life "hard" but says he's fortunate that he can split the bills with a friend who is his also his carer.
"The biggest issue for us is high electricity prices because I've got powered chair. There is also other equipment, I have an electric bed and I also use a hoist.
"I'm asthmatic so I have to keep the house at a certain temperature all the time because it spirals.
"For me, a holiday is when I got to respite. I go to a charity in Southport called Revitalise.
"The good thing about them is they can help with some of the costs.
"Going abroad would not be an option for me, financially and also trying to get everything in place for me to actually go."
He is unable to work but volunteers to help young, disabled Scots who are going through the transition process.
He says most people do not appreciate how tough life is financially for people with disabilities in the current climate.
"There are nights where you lose sleep worrying about it," he says.
"Things are going up constantly, the cost of food has gone up so much and I've got dietary requirements so you get to the point where you can't afford the alternative and you just think, I'm just not going to eat what I can't eat.
"To get a pint of milk is almost £2.
"I eat mainly frozen stuff because it's cheaper and lasts longer.
"The cost of using the big oven, it was just not worth it so we ended up getting a work-top oven."
"Absolutely not. GDA do have a benefits advisor who is really helpful.
"I get Universal Credit and PIP (Personal Independence Allowance) and live in a private let because the council flat I was in wasn't suitable.
"Obviously with a private let, housing benefit doesn't cover all of the rent."
