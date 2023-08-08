Pupils across Scotland have received their exam results today - but is the whole concept of examinations outdated?
It has been suggested that a better way to assess students may be to grade them based on their coursework across the academic year, rather than on one test at the end.
Ross Greer, the Scottish Greens' education spokesperson said: "Exams are a far less accurate way of measuring a young person's knowledge and abilities than ongoing assessment throughout the year.
"That is why the Greens have long called for a move away from Scotland's Victorian-era high-stakes end-of-term exam system, where a learner who has excelled all year can currently have their future altered by a single bout of anxiety or a bad cold affecting their performance on the day.
"That's not to mention the disadvantage faced by those from chaotic household situations who might not have slept the night before their exams.
"That is exactly why the Scottish Greens secured the review of qualifications and assessments which became the Hayward report on the exams system.
"We were delighted by the bold changes that the review recommended and look forward to the discussion with teachers, students and parents/carers on how they can be taken forward.
"I am frustrated though that the SQA has reversed the important changes made to the appeals system last year. This will only entrench the attainment gap between pupils from the most and least disadvantaged backgrounds and penalise students who have faced exceptional circumstances.”
Should exams be scrapped?
