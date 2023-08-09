The 16-bedroomed Highland retreat bought by music legend Bob Dylan and his brother David Zimmerman in 2006 was among the 'most viewed' homes up for sale according to property website Rightmove.

Aultmore House, nestled privately in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park was originally built for the owner of a Moscow department store between 1911 and 1915, but was sold in 1922 after the owner passed away.

The Edwardian mansion was then purchased by the Nivinson family, who owned Aultmore for over 50 years.

While it was a convalescent home during the Second World War, it remained in the family until 1978.

READ MORE: Renovated Edinburgh railway station crowned Scotland's Home of the Year

It was also used as a finishing school for foreign students and a bed and breakfast for holidaymakers before it was acquired by the American singer-songwriter.

Set within more than 20 acres of pin-drop-peaceful forest, Aultmore House offers spellbinding views out over the national park’s namesake mountains.

Enter via the long tree-lined driveway with its dramatic turning circle, to find a lofty-ceilinged, light-filled interior overlooking beautiful, manicured grounds.

The property boasts 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms, a basement with store rooms, a workshop and coal cellar, and 25 acres of surrounding land.

The house also retains many of its historical features, such as the elegant columned central block flanked by two stone gazebos, detailed plasterwork, timber flooring, and marble fireplaces.

Tom Stewart-Moore from Knight Frank said that until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year.

He said: "They bought it because it's stunningly beautiful and, most importantly, very, very private."

READ MORE: Former 19th century manse makes the shortlist for Scotland's Home of the Year

Two other Scottish properties were among five homes that received the most online 'clicks' by house hunters last month according to Rightmove.

An eight-bedroom mansion dating from the 1600s that is described as "one of the finest homes in Edinburgh" is on the market for offers over £6million.

Woodhall Road boasts a large garden with a Mediterranean-style patio, hot tub and summerhouse, as well as an adventure playground complete with thrill-seekers’ zipwire.

Designed in the Scots Baronial style as a country family seat, the sandstone building has been refurbished and restored over the last fourteen years to provide "all the comforts of modern family living while retaining many of the original design features and the period character."

The renovation project, led by renowned Edinburgh-based architect Lorn Macneal, has won several prestigious awards.

READ MORE:

A "pristine" seven-bedroom home Victorian-era villa in Glasgow was also on the most viewed list.

Number 75 Blairbeth Road has been in the same family since the early 1930s and is being marketed as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to own one of the very best family homes in Glasgow.

It is thought to be one of the first houses to be built in the Burnside area and retains many original features, such as detailed cornicing, woodwork, and stained glass.

There is a large garden with a raised entertaining area, palm trees and a calm-inducing water feature, while inside there is a sauna and south-facing sun lounge.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “From historical estates to homes with inspired design features, it’s clear to see why these properties have caught the eye of home-hunters this summer”.