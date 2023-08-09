The pub in Eyre Place in the Scottish capital has been closed since the pandemic began. The applicant is Edinburgh-based Eyre Place Properties, with McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton as architect.

City of Edinburgh Council planners have recommended the application is approved as it comes before councillors today.

“It is proposed to demolish the former 'Smithies' public house and clear the adjacent open space to accommodate the development of 11 flats and maisonettes with new garden ground and associated infrastructure,” council papers reveal.

READ MORE: Plan to demolish pub for new homes

“It is proposed to remove 22 trees and replant with two small rowan trees. Communal bin stores are located internally on ground floor. Air source heat pumps for each unit are proposed.”

The proposals will mean the loss of 20 trees (Image: Google/McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton)

An original scheme was amended to “add more articulation to the design of the proposed development and to break up the use of ashlar sandstone and render within the scheme”.

READ MORE: Plan for 250 homes lodged with council

Papers also stated: “The site is formed of two properties on the north west side of Eyre Place, the former Smithies public house – a two storey building which has lain vacant since closing in March 2020 – and an area of vacant land in the ownership of City Of Edinburgh Council that was previously occupied by two four storey residential tenement blocks until their demolition in the early 1980s.

“The combined site sits between the New Town and Canonmills areas, just outside the New Town Conservation Area, and to the South of the Inverleith Conservation Area."

READ MORE: Acclaimed Scottish city restaurant put up for sale

Documents continued: "The area is mixed use with both commercial and residential uses nearby.

"The site sits between a 19th century cottage to the south west, currently occupied by Banana Row Studios, and a four storey tenement to the north east.”

Planners said in the recommendation: “While the new communal garden represents a 64% reduction of existing open space, there would be a local benefit in delivering shared spaces between existing and new development.

“It would therefore be unreasonable to refuse planning permission.”