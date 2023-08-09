SCOTTISH law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported a 3% rise in net profits before partner distributions to £27.1 million for the year to April 30, on the back of 7% growth in turnover to £66.7m.
Shepherd and Wedderburn said it experienced strong revenue growth across all divisions.
It added: “Core areas of growth have included clean energy; real estate, housebuilding and infrastructure; [and] financial services and technology”.
The firm also flagged growth arising from the expansion of its private wealth and rural teams in recent years.
Andrew Blain, managing partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, hailed “another year of strong financial growth in what has been a constantly shifting and challenging environment”.
He said: “By continuing with our planned programme of strategic investments, we have enhanced the strength and depth of key practice areas and further developed the technology solutions to help us to serve our clients better.”
Mr Blain declared that, as Shepherd and Wedderburn looked ahead to the rest of 2023/24 and the final year of its three-year strategy, it was pleased to note that its approach “has proven to be strong and resilient, with growth and continued progress towards our goals”.
He added: “I am grateful to my colleagues for their consistent dedication to providing high-quality service across the firm. Additionally, I would like to thank our clients for their continued trust in us.”
Among notable deals it had worked on during the 12 months to April, Shepherd and Wedderburn flagged its role as adviser to Crerar Hotel Group in connection with the sale of the hospitality company to Blantyre Capital and Fairtree Hotel Investments.
It added that it had advised Mangata Edge with concluding investment documentation for a significant manufacturing facility at Prestwick Aerospace Park, part of Scottish Enterprise’s participation in the Ayrshire Growth Deal.
Shepherd and Wedderburn has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, and Dublin.
