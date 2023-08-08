Psychology lecturer Dr Jan Smith, based at Glasgow Caledonian University, says her top advice to school pupils disappointed with their results is "don't panic" - and follow the Four Cs.

The chartered health psychologist focuses on health and wellbeing and says the "four Cs" are vital: compassion, connection, control and commitment.

For parents, she said it was important to ensure they are getting out for daily sunshine, eating well, scheduling in plenty of sleep to "reset" and take part in some exercise.

Dr Smith also claims it's healthy to let young people feel the disappointment of missing the marks they had hoped for but reassuring them that this could be the start of an exciting alternative future.

She said: “It’s important to acknowledge the stress your child is going through so approach things one step at a time and make sure you are accessing supports yourself, whether that's calling the clearing hotline or seeking mental health support.

"Encourage children not to bottle things up and to reach out for help. It is really important for them to know that they will not be alone, many other young people will be going through something similar.

"They may want to speak to other people or share their experiences on social media and that's a good way to feel connected but we also know the pitfalls of social media so make sure they are using it in a healthy way."

For compassion, Dr Smith said parents and pupils should be kind and caring to each other and, importantly, to themselves.

Connection - alongside seeing friends and using social media sensibly - could come in the form of spending time with a pet, just so long as young people are not alone.

Setting up and keeping to a daily routine can help with a sense of control: even when things seem bleak, continuing to rise and dress at the same times each day and sticking to a routine can help.

And, she added, "make a commitment to looking after your own health and wellbeing" by taking small steps to care for yourself.

Dr Smith said: "Even if you do not get the results you were expecting, there are always other options available to you.

"There is plenty of support out there.

"Contact your school careers adviser or speak to the support teams that are on hand at universities and colleges - there are helplines and website portals available for regular updates on vacancies for courses.

"And in fact, clearing often provides an opportunity to go for a course or subject you had not previously thought of, so it can be a positive experience.”