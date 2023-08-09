One advisor crochets as she counsels a young person on what their next steps might be. Clearing hotlines such as the one at GCU opened at 8am on Tuesday, take calls from hopeful pupils and helpful parents looking for guidance and reassurance on future courses.

Advisors are volunteers who come from across the university workforce but who are all trained to support young people - from giving advice, guidance and dealing with distressed tears.

They help pupils who have not achieved the exam results or university place they hoped to and can direct students on to new opportunities in courses with places still going spare.

Joshua Roberts, Head of UK Student Recruitment, said hundreds of students over the years have called up about a particular course, and after speaking to staff, have got the place they didn't know would be the ideal fit.

He said: “We’ve got a great team of staff here who can help guide and support everyone who calls us, and get onto the courses they want, with the grades they have."

Mr Roberts advises students to stop, take a deep breath and not panic before phoning a clearing hotline.

Researching university websites for ideas is also a good place to start so that clearing advisors can help guide a young person in the right direction.

Those who answer the calls can also pass a pupil over to an expert in certain subjects to help.

But while there is good in pausing and giving yourself time, Mr Roberts also counsels not to wait too long as places begin to fill up.

He said: "Many of our courses are extremely popular but we have some places available in subjects such as Business Management, Law, Nursing, Applied Psychology and Social Sciences.

"These and other courses are filled on a first-come first-served basis so people shouldn’t delay."

He added: "Clearing is a really exciting time.

"For many prospective students it’s an fantastic opportunity for them to secure a course so they can follow their dreams and chosen career."

Shannon O'Rourke was one such young person.

Now 26, she left her Airdrie high school at the age of 15 having felt she didn't fit in with her classmates and was desperate to get out as soon as she could following her Intermediate 1 and 2 exams.

"At class I would sink in my seat so as not to ask questions and I was very anxious," she said.

When she left she applied to college but wasn't accepted so instead went on to secure an apprenticeship as a hairdresser, a job Ms O'Rouke worked in for five years all the while knowing it wasn't her passion.

Instead she decided to return to full time education when her aunt died suddenly at the age of just 47, giving her the "kick up the backside I needed to realise life is really short. A sad situation provoked thought and made me reflect on what I wanted to do".

Ms O'Rourke was determined to be a midwife but life took her a different way.

She said: "I was dead set on not doing nursing, it was midwifery or nothing. I was actually applying for HNCs with no qualifications and very naively thought someone would let me in.

"I was knocked back but invited up for an interview."

She studied for a Level 6 qualification and did Higher English at night classes. Returning to education was "daunting" especially given her school experience and "very uncomfortable and very scary" but her determination to succeed and progress helped her push on, finding out she was more academic than she had thought.

Ms O'Rourke said: "I don't know where I get this drive for education from.

"When I told my parents I was leaving a job to study they nearly died with their legs in the air. But they were really supportive, especially when I got into university.

"My gran couldn't believe she had a granddaughter at university, she was so proud."

During a mental health class at college she realised she had a fascination with psychology and ended up going to the University of Stirling for a year but left the course as it wasn't people-focused enough.

It was support from her partner who convinced her to turn to clearing and see what else might be on offer - and she ended up at Glasgow Caledonian University on the BSc Nursing Studies (Mental Health) course through clearing.

She said: "I'll be honest, I came to GCU because I got in but now I'm here I can tell you a million reasons why it's brilliant to be here.

"My placements are in the largest health board, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which is something not a lot of other unis can offer."

But, she adds, as the press officer's face pales: "You're right close to Primark to go on your breaks from class." We agree on "location" as the other benefit of university.

Ms O'Rouke is entering her third and final year of her degree with plans to go on to study for a Masters and a PhD.

She added: "I would recommend clearing to anyone. It doesn't matter if you have a false start - you never know where you might end up. I never knew I would be here and I love it."