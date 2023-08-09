The trade still requires the use of hand tools, cast iron equipment and techniques that have barely changed since McMillan Coppersmiths & Fabricators was founded in 1867.

While the focus around exam results day is often on university places for ambitious young people, there are many other - perhaps even more - exciting opportunities on offer.

After school Ryan knew he wanted to go on to do something creative and interesting with his life... and that drive saw him join an unusual career path at one of only three coppersmiths in the UK.

McMillan, one of the oldest remaining coppersmiths in the world and which was still family-run until three years ago, takes on a small group of apprentices each year.

The 18-year-old is about to go into his third year with the firm. He said: "It can take three or four years to be qualified but it depends how long it takes for you to learn everything you need to know.

"We make copper distillery equipment for gin, whisky, tequila, pretty much all liquor.

"In the first year we really just get into working in the environment, marking out, measuring, working closely with tradesmen and getting a feel for the job in general, doing more welding, rolling ourselves and cutting ourselves as we get more confident and more skilled.

"People never really understand what it is but once I explain it a bit they think it's cool and I get good reactions."

Ryan, from Prestonpans outside Edinburgh, began the apprenticeship at 16 - too young to enjoy the liquid fruits of his labour - and he has ambitions to eventually move into a managerial role and "lead other people".

Prestonpans-based McMillan Coppersmiths is owned by specialist process engineers Briggs of Burton, which runs a Training Academy aiming to shape the next generation of Scottish coppersmiths.

The programme involves a blend of theory and practice, allowing students over the age of 17 to enter a profession with good job prospects thanks to the booming whisky industry.

While the job is male dominated, the firm does have female apprentices including a new young woman starting this year.

Each still is bespoke and requires precision and creativity to get right. McMillans is one of few manufacturers offering bespoke designs.

Ryan researched the job thoroughly before applying and that dedication was what made him stand out to boss Euan Robertson, the Manufacturing Team Lead at the firm.

Ryan added: "You needed a good maths result in Nat 5, good English, I did metal working in school - but it's more about problem solving and aptitude.

"You need to be good with your hands and creative, good attention to detail, hard work ethic and a good attitude towards the job you are doing.

"I researched the company and looked into what they did. I didn't have any idea of what I thought it would be but the more I've opened up and learned I feel quite proud to be working here and get to complete these jobs.

"Seeing the job being just a sheet of copper and turning it into a whisky still, I get a lot of satisfaction out of."

Mr Robertson said: "We are less interested in qualifications and more interested in attitude.

"You can get a gauge on attitude and behaviour after half an hour talking to someone, you can really see how keen they are, how much research they have done into the job itself and knowledge about the company and what we are about.

"Ryan was keen and eager to get started and interested in the job."

Coppersmith work also brings the chance to travel - Ryan has worked in the Lake District in distilleries there, pressure testing the stills.

A group of staff from McMillan recently went out to work in Barbados and that's proving an incentive for the apprentices to work hard and perfect the trade.

Ryan added: "Anyone leaving school should definitely consider an apprenticeship.

"It opens up so many different paths and routes for your career.

"I've built up some friendships for life and some of the guys are my best friends.

"I wouldn't be too worried about getting good results because as long as you display a good attitude and willingness to work that pays off in the end."