Three people who died from falling in Glencoe are thought to have been roped together.
It has been reported that that the trio – two men and a woman - were an experienced instructor and his clients who were traversing the Aonach Eagach ridge.
Rescue crews were scrambled to the valley after being alerted on Saturday that the group had failed to return from their hike.
The bodies of the climbers were later found. They have yet to be named.
Mountaineer Alan O’Connor told the Scottish Sun: “The guide was uber experienced but I’m guessing they were roped up and someone slipped. The route has deteriorated in parts making certain sections a lot trickier in wet weather.”
The ridge is popular with experienced hikers and climbers, and requires a good deal of ‘scrambling’ - using hands as well as feet – to cross.
Glenshee Ski Patroller and Polar Guide William Smith added: “It is most likely that given the location and the need for protection, they were roped together but had either an insecure belay or on an easier section were caught unaware when one of the party tumbled.
“Scottish mountains may not be high compared with the Alps but the can be extremely dangerous.”
Police Scotland said: “A search was carried out and the bodies of three people, two men and a woman, were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.
"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.“
