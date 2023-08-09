The First Minister admitted his “uncomfortable message” was not “not first ministerial language” - but was unrepentant.

Mr Yousaf urged those who face discrimination to look to him of an example of what can be achieved in the face of scorn from ‘white, middle-age conservatives’, saying those were the sort of people who had questioned his ability.

But is he right? We want to know if this sort of language has a place in Scottish political discourse – or does it cross a line?

Vote now in our reader’s poll:

Catch up with the latest developments from our political team with our unrivalled daily coverage:

Humza Yousaf urges people to tell bigots: 'F*** you'

Nicola Sturgeon to release 'deeply personal and revealing' memoir

Flynn steps up attack on Labour as he hits byelection trail

Kate Forbes calls for SNP conference debate on agreement with Greens

Mr Yousaf made the comments at a recording of the Political Party podcast with comedian Matt Forde at the Gilded Balloon Teviot.

The 38-year-old Glasgow Pollok MSP became First Minister in March after the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon and a tough leadership contest against Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

Speaking about the increased diversity in Scottish politics in recent years, he said there would always be some people who would have a problem with him being a Muslim.

However, while abuse was common on social media, but didn’t come up on the doorstep or during the 19 leadership hustings.

“This is maybe an uncomfortable message for some, but I’ve spent most of my political life being told by mainly middle-aged white Conservatives, both in politics and frankly some in the media, that I’m not smart, I’m out of my depth, essentially saying you don’t belong here in the political realm.

“And, yeah, I hope that any other person, whether it’s your colour, whether it’s your gender, or whether it’s your background, if you get told actually you don’t belong here, you should kind of look at me and say, F*** you.

“It’s not First Ministerial language, but you should say, You know what, I do belong here."