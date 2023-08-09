Property agent Savills is marketing a Torsa Island, one of the Slate Islands which form an archipelago lying immediately off the west coast of Scotland in the Inner Hebrides.

Savills said: “While the islands are linked due to their underlying geology being Dalradian slate, Torsa is completely unique in that it is a private island. This is the first time the island has come onto the open market for 85 years.”

The Isle of Seil is to the north of Torsa and the Isle of Luing lies to the west and south.

Torsa is a short trip by sea from Ellenabeich on the Isle of Seil, which is connected by a historic bridge to the mainland.

Savills flagged “spectacular views” from Torsa over the sheltered bays of the surrounding Inner Hebrides across to the mountains and lochs of mainland Argyll.

The land is farmed for cattle and sheep, and Torsa Farmhouse is currently managed as a successful holiday let business, with Savills declaring “holidaymakers can enjoy the charm associated with island life, switching off from the pressures of modern living”.

The three-bedroom period farmhouse has a conservatory which looks out to sea, with Savills describing this as “the perfect vantage point to spot the many types of wildlife which frequent or inhabit the island, including sea eagles and other raptors, blue hare, roe deer, otters and many more”.

It added: “Wild birds of interest to field sports enthusiasts include snipe, woodcock, duck and geese.” Savills noted that adjacent to the farmhouse is a range of traditional stone farm buildings which “has the potential for re-development into further residential accommodation, subject to planning consent”.

A sheltered anchorage for motorboats and yachts is found in Ardinamir Bay, to the south of the island, it added.

Luke French, of Savills, said: “This idyllic Scottish island surrounded by stunning west coast scenery and sheltered sailing waters could be a dream haven for a buyer seeking peace and solitude, but there is also the option of taking on an established holiday let business if desired.”

The property has more than two miles of coastline and foreshore.