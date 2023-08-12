There’s not much that can compare to walking into your favourite local café, bar or restaurant, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be greeted with familiar faces and a menu that you could all but recite with your eyes shut.
But whether you’re planning a special celebration or just feeling a little adventurous, pushing yourself outside your culinary comfort zone can sometimes pay off.
From full-on themed affairs in scenic beauty spots to hidden gems found in the heart of the city centre, here are ten places to eat and drink across Scotland that offer something a little different.
The Sheep Heid Inn
43-45 The Causeway, Duddingston
Aside from the cosy atmosphere and a claim to fame as one of the oldest pubs in the country, there’s one unique attraction in particular that makes a visit to the Sheep Heid Inn in Duddingston worthwhile.
Tucked away in the back of the venue is a traditional Skittle Alley, reportedly the last of its kind in Scotland, which groups can book out for some ‘good old fashioned fun’.
McMonagles
1 Argyll Road, Clydebank
Once a seafaring vessel which was purpose-built at a Campbelltown shipyard, the McMonagles boat is now permanently docked in the Forth and Clyde Canal.
The chippie and fully licensed restaurant in the heart of Clydebank prides itself on offering the world’s first ‘sail-thru’ service allowing passing boats to order a fish supper without ever having to set foot on dry land.
There’s a definite novelty factor at play, but as past winners at the Scottish Takeaway Awards and consistently glowing TripAdvisor reviews, you’re guaranteed a satisfying feed too.
The Dungeon Restaurant at Dalhousie Castle
Cockpen Road, Bonnyrigg
With over 700 years of history within its walls, the Dalhousie Castle was once the seat of the Ramsay Clan and now operates as a luxurious hotel and spa.
Awarded double AA rosettes, the restaurant at the country’s oldest inhabited castle specialises in Scottish and French-influenced fine dining dishes.
More interesting though is the chance to dine in a candlelit space, surrounded by suits of armour and thick stone walls in what was once ‘a dark and fearsome’ dungeon.
Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop
1 Crown Avenue, Inverness
Any cycling enthusiast's dream pitstop, Velocity Café is a social enterprise with some seriously green credentials.
As well as serving a menu of hearty vegan and vegetarian food, they run a bicycle workshop offering repairs, fix-your-own bike sessions, and regular ‘social cycling’ events.
The Absent Ear
10 John Street, Glasgow
This speakeasy-style bar below the streets of Merchant City in Glasgow has always managed to maintain a sense of mystery, despite securing a coveted spot on the list of the 50 best cocktail bars in Scotland for the past two years running.
Inspired by the ‘late great Vincent Van Gogh’, a trip to the Absent Ear is a truly special way to kick start a night out.
If you’re lucky enough to secure a seat.
Wilson’s Farm and Kitchen
Cowbog Farm, Kelso
Located in the Scottish borders, Wilson’s farm and kitchen hosts a range of farm tours and foodie experiences designed to showcase the area's bountiful local produce.
Look out for summertime events hosted in their quirky tin bothies which can seat up to eight diners with curry nights in particular proving hugely popular.
Glenfinnan Station Museum Dining Car
Station Road, Glenfinnan
The Dining Car at the Glenfinnan Station is run by a local team who serves a selection of breakfast, lunches, home baking and drinks.
With views looking out towards Loch Schiel, the stationary coach has been fully restored and furnished to hark back to a time when dining on the move was an altogether more luxurious affair.
Diners are also entitled to a free tour of the museum exhibition where they can learn all about the rich history of the West Highland Railway.
The Ottoman Coffeehouse
73 Berkley Street, Glasgow
Perhaps the most fascinating thing about this Turkish coffeehouse, often referred to as one of Glasgow’s greatest ‘hidden gems’ is how unassuming it looks from its Berkley Street Entrance.
Once inside, however, caffeine lovers will find a cavernous space serving a menu of hot drinks unlike any other in the city.
Hoot the Redeemer
7 Hanover, Street Edinburgh
A dive bar with ‘a wonderful twist’ from the team behind the hugely popular Panda & Sons cocktail bar in Edinburgh.
Hoot the Redeemer is a 1950s, New Orleans fun fair-themed spot complete with arcade games, a fortune teller machine and a menu of tarot-inspired cocktails or boozy ice cream.
The Purrple Cat Café
2 Trongate, Glasgow
There are new furry friends to be made at this café in Glasgow, where customers can book in for a meal or snack amongst a resident group of felines.
The cats, many of which have been adopted or rescued, roam freely about the café making this a fun stop for any animal lover who is not able to keep their own pets.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here