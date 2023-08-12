But whether you’re planning a special celebration or just feeling a little adventurous, pushing yourself outside your culinary comfort zone can sometimes pay off.

From full-on themed affairs in scenic beauty spots to hidden gems found in the heart of the city centre, here are ten places to eat and drink across Scotland that offer something a little different.

The Sheep Heid Inn

43-45 The Causeway, Duddingston

Aside from the cosy atmosphere and a claim to fame as one of the oldest pubs in the country, there’s one unique attraction in particular that makes a visit to the Sheep Heid Inn in Duddingston worthwhile.

Tucked away in the back of the venue is a traditional Skittle Alley, reportedly the last of its kind in Scotland, which groups can book out for some ‘good old fashioned fun’.

McMonagles

1 Argyll Road, Clydebank

Once a seafaring vessel which was purpose-built at a Campbelltown shipyard, the McMonagles boat is now permanently docked in the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The chippie and fully licensed restaurant in the heart of Clydebank prides itself on offering the world’s first ‘sail-thru’ service allowing passing boats to order a fish supper without ever having to set foot on dry land.

There’s a definite novelty factor at play, but as past winners at the Scottish Takeaway Awards and consistently glowing TripAdvisor reviews, you’re guaranteed a satisfying feed too.

The Dungeon Restaurant at Dalhousie Castle

Cockpen Road, Bonnyrigg

With over 700 years of history within its walls, the Dalhousie Castle was once the seat of the Ramsay Clan and now operates as a luxurious hotel and spa.

Awarded double AA rosettes, the restaurant at the country’s oldest inhabited castle specialises in Scottish and French-influenced fine dining dishes.

More interesting though is the chance to dine in a candlelit space, surrounded by suits of armour and thick stone walls in what was once ‘a dark and fearsome’ dungeon.

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop

1 Crown Avenue, Inverness

Any cycling enthusiast's dream pitstop, Velocity Café is a social enterprise with some seriously green credentials.

As well as serving a menu of hearty vegan and vegetarian food, they run a bicycle workshop offering repairs, fix-your-own bike sessions, and regular ‘social cycling’ events.

The Absent Ear

10 John Street, Glasgow

This speakeasy-style bar below the streets of Merchant City in Glasgow has always managed to maintain a sense of mystery, despite securing a coveted spot on the list of the 50 best cocktail bars in Scotland for the past two years running.

Inspired by the ‘late great Vincent Van Gogh’, a trip to the Absent Ear is a truly special way to kick start a night out.

If you’re lucky enough to secure a seat.

Wilson’s Farm and Kitchen

Cowbog Farm, Kelso

Located in the Scottish borders, Wilson’s farm and kitchen hosts a range of farm tours and foodie experiences designed to showcase the area's bountiful local produce.

Look out for summertime events hosted in their quirky tin bothies which can seat up to eight diners with curry nights in particular proving hugely popular.

Glenfinnan Station Museum Dining Car

Station Road, Glenfinnan

The Dining Car at the Glenfinnan Station is run by a local team who serves a selection of breakfast, lunches, home baking and drinks.

With views looking out towards Loch Schiel, the stationary coach has been fully restored and furnished to hark back to a time when dining on the move was an altogether more luxurious affair.

Diners are also entitled to a free tour of the museum exhibition where they can learn all about the rich history of the West Highland Railway.

The Ottoman Coffeehouse

73 Berkley Street, Glasgow

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about this Turkish coffeehouse, often referred to as one of Glasgow’s greatest ‘hidden gems’ is how unassuming it looks from its Berkley Street Entrance.

Once inside, however, caffeine lovers will find a cavernous space serving a menu of hot drinks unlike any other in the city.

Hoot the Redeemer

7 Hanover, Street Edinburgh

A dive bar with ‘a wonderful twist’ from the team behind the hugely popular Panda & Sons cocktail bar in Edinburgh.

Hoot the Redeemer is a 1950s, New Orleans fun fair-themed spot complete with arcade games, a fortune teller machine and a menu of tarot-inspired cocktails or boozy ice cream.

The Purrple Cat Café

2 Trongate, Glasgow

There are new furry friends to be made at this café in Glasgow, where customers can book in for a meal or snack amongst a resident group of felines.

The cats, many of which have been adopted or rescued, roam freely about the café making this a fun stop for any animal lover who is not able to keep their own pets.