A pub in the West End of the Scottish capital has been sold.
The sale of the former cocktail bar the Boozy Beaver, said to have been popular with Edinburgh students, was handled by Cornerstone Business Agents.
The agent said the Mitchell Place bar can “comfortably cater for 80”, adding: “There are many nooks and crannies within the property that give it a very unusual and interesting layout.
“The bar is to the centre of the premises with access to the galley kitchen behind."
It said its clients have "spent liberally to create an inviting and well-presented modern bar/restaurant".
“Our clients have also invested heavily into ‘unseen’ alterations in the property including wiring, electrics, property compliance, flooring and overall condition of the property.”
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: “Delighted to be involved in another sale in the West End of Edinburgh - this time with the assignation of the leasehold interest in the former Boozy Beaver."
The value of the transaction was not disclosed, however the property was offered at a £90,000 leasehold premium and £36,000 per annum rent.
Bob Dylan's Highland retreat grabs buyers’ attention
It's perhaps not surprising that property hunters want a peak, given its former owner but you would need at least £3 million to have a chance of owning it.
The 16-bedroomed Highland retreat bought by music legend Bob Dylan and his brother David Zimmerman in 2006 was among the "most viewed" homes up for sale according to property website Rightmove.
Glasgow-built vessel designed by Cutty Sark shipwright gets protected status
The remains of a Victorian ship designed by Cutty Sark shipwright Hercules Linton before the launch of the internationally renowned vessel have been granted protected status.
Linton designed the iron steamship the Lady Alice Kenlis in 1867 and its remains lie on the National Trust’s Sutton Hoo estate in Suffolk, at a section of the River Deben that is not publicly accessible.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here