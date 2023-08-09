The sale of the former cocktail bar the Boozy Beaver, said to have been popular with Edinburgh students, was handled by Cornerstone Business Agents.

The agent said the Mitchell Place bar can “comfortably cater for 80”, adding: “There are many nooks and crannies within the property that give it a very unusual and interesting layout.

“The bar is to the centre of the premises with access to the galley kitchen behind."

It said its clients have "spent liberally to create an inviting and well-presented modern bar/restaurant".

“Our clients have also invested heavily into ‘unseen’ alterations in the property including wiring, electrics, property compliance, flooring and overall condition of the property.”

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: “Delighted to be involved in another sale in the West End of Edinburgh - this time with the assignation of the leasehold interest in the former Boozy Beaver."

The value of the transaction was not disclosed, however the property was offered at a £90,000 leasehold premium and £36,000 per annum rent.

Bob Dylan's Highland retreat grabs buyers’ attention

It's perhaps not surprising that property hunters want a peak, given its former owner but you would need at least £3 million to have a chance of owning it.

The 16-bedroomed Highland retreat bought by music legend Bob Dylan and his brother David Zimmerman in 2006 was among the "most viewed" homes up for sale according to property website Rightmove.

Glasgow-built vessel designed by Cutty Sark shipwright gets protected status

The remains of a Victorian ship designed by Cutty Sark shipwright Hercules Linton before the launch of the internationally renowned vessel have been granted protected status.

Linton designed the iron steamship the Lady Alice Kenlis in 1867 and its remains lie on the National Trust’s Sutton Hoo estate in Suffolk, at a section of the River Deben that is not publicly accessible.