THE all-female brewing team at Scotland’s Harviestoun Brewery has tasted success at the World Beer Awards this week.
Amy Cockburn and Lisa Matthews scooped a prestigious honour for the Clackmannanshire brewery, which won gold in the classic pilsner category for its Schiehallion craft lager. Schiehallion was the only Scottish winner in that class.
The beer now has the opportunity to compete for the best craft lager crown at The World Beer Awards on August 24.
READ MORE: Edinburgh investment giant sees £500m wiped from worth
Ms Cockburn, master brewer, and Ms Matthews, brewer, are credited with being the drive force of Harviestoun today, following in illustrious footsteps.
The Alva-based brewery has been a pioneering player on the craft beer scene in Scotland since it was established by Ken Booker, a former Ford engineer and “fanatical” home brewer, in 1983. Ten years later, the brewer’s Bitter & Twisted was named Champion Beer of Britain by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) at its Great British Beer Festival.
Ms Cockburn, who has been with the brewery for 15 years, said: “We’re over the moon to have won this top gold award for Schiehallion. The success and global reputation of this very special craft lager is owed to the unrelenting passion and craftsmanship of everyone in the Harviestoun brewing team.
READ MORE: Port Glasgow: 'Ultimate Bloody Mary mixer' eyes global growth
“When you name your beer after a mountain like Schiehallion, your beer better be breath-taking too. Ours has an elegant head, fresh crispness, and a lingering grapefruit finish, which is all thanks to a lot of uphill work from our entire brewing team.
“As a pioneering producer and modern craft classic, we’ve been brewing since the early 1980s and have been crafting beer long before it became a popular trend, but we’re continuing to innovate and develop our product range.”
Harviestoun’s beers, which are produced “steadfastly” from local ingredients including soft water from Glenturret and barley grown by the Forth, are stocked by leading Scottish hospitality destinations such as Gleneagles, Cameron House, The Caledonian, The Balmoral, and Turnberry. It currently employs 12 people.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here