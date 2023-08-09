The Clachan, a six-bedroom bed and breakfast business, is still in operation.

Auction House Scotland, which is conducting the sale, said The Clachan is “being offered for sale in immaculate condition as a going concern”.

It added: “If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own hospitality business, then this house on the north coast of Scotland could be the ideal opportunity.”

The property has a garden to the front, a patio to the rear, a detached garage and a private driveway suitable for multiple cars.

Auction House Scotland said: “The bed and breakfast, which is a North Coast 500 business member, is popular with new and returning customers given its stunning location and has established an excellent reputation, having been currently ranked the top rated B&B in Wick according to Tripadvisor with a 5/5 overall review rating and being chosen as AA Friendliest B&B of the Year Finalist 2014/2015.”

The property is less than half-a-mile from Wick town centre and is around a 15-minute walk from the harbour.

The Clachan is due to go under the virtual hammer at an online auction later this month.

Online bidding for The Clachan will open on August 14 at 1pm before closing on August 15 at 2.32pm.

All bidders are required to register to bid before participating, Auction House Scotland said.