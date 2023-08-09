A trial date has been set for four people accused of disrupting a men’s elite race at the UCI Cycling World Championships by gluing themselves to the road.
Catriona Roberts, 21, Ben Taylor, 29, Romane Moulin, 26 and Rebecca Kerr, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday where the group had their bail conditions continued.
Prosecutors allege the four took part in a protest on a narrow stretch of the B818 close to the Carron Valley Reservoir, west of Falkirk, which blocked the road as the peloton made its way from Edinburgh to Glasgow on Sunday.
The race was paused for almost an hour after riders completed around 80 kilometres of the 271km total distance.
The race was stopped at around 11.20am and resumed just before 12.15pm, with Dutchman Mathieu Van Der Poel going on to claim the title.
Climate campaign group This Is Rigged previously claimed responsibility for the protest.
According to court papers, the accused are alleged to have accessed the route and discharged powder cannons, sat on the roadway and blocked the race, chained themselves together, glued themselves to the road and refused to leave, resulting in the race being halted.
The four accused pleaded not guilty and spoke only to confirm their names.
A trial date has been set for November 8, with a pre-trial diet to be held on October 10 and a further intermediate diet on October 23.
