The boss of Tui has said that heatwaves and climate change could alter the way people travel after the tour operator took a €25 million hit on July's wildfires in Rhodes.
Flights were cancelled and tourists evacuated last month amid the crisis that one traveller described as "literally like the end of the world". People were moved to sleep in sports centres and schools as they waited for flights home after the fires made some holiday resorts uninhabitable.
Tui said 8,000 of its customers were evacuated from Rhodes, but added that 80% of guests on the Greek island were unaffected.
The company said the €25m (£21.6m) wildfire bill included the price of cancelling holidays, compensating customers and flying them home. It comes after the group returned to profitability in the key April to June period for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.
READ MORE: Rhodes wildfires see flights cancelled and tourists evacuated
The tour operator reported an underlying pre-tax profit of €169.4m (£146m) for the quarter, almost €197m higher than the same period a year earlier. A 9% increase in passenger numbers to 5.5 million took bookings close to pre-pandemic levels as Tui carried 95% as many passengers as it did in the same quarter in 2019.
Speaking today to the BBC, chief executive Sebastian Ebel said holidaymakers in the future might choose to travel to Greece in November rather than at the height of summer. Destinations such as the Belgian or Polish coast could become more popular.
He added that the company is set to broaden the amount of destinations it offers to mitigate against this, but stressed that the Mediterranean region remains one of the top places for holidaymakers.
In total more than 20,000 people were evacuated during last month's wildfires in Rhodes and other parts of Greece. Rhodes accounted for about 5% of Tui's summer holday offering this year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here