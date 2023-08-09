A statement from the force said the alleged offences are "non-recent" but gave no further details.

The 54-year-old has been released and is expected to appear at court at a later date with a report of the circumstances now with the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland had confirmed it was investigating new allegations that had been published by The Times newspaper.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.

"He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

"A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."