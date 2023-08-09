A restaurant that has operated for more than three decades in the Scottish capital has been put up for sale.
Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the leasehold sale, said Stac Polly at Dublin Street and Albany Street “has been a popular fixture on this corner for the last 30 years and during which time has attracted a significant reputation as a high quality bar and restaurant”.
The premises has a 30-cover gin bar and a traditional restaurant space that is “oozing character” with 50-80 covers.
The agent also said: “The location is very well situated to serve passing trade and is well tagged as a popular destination restaurant at present enjoying significant repeat business from some of the larger hotels in the central Edinburgh area.
“The business enjoys a tremendous trading location close to Queen Street, George Street as well as the tram at York Place.
“In addition, the business is also situated close to the new St James shopping centre development, this large scale development and immediate area has arguably anchored and shifted the city centre around the St James Quarter.”
Cornerstone Business Agents also said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a substantial restaurant premises located in a highly attractive city centre trading location.
“The business has been in our client's capable hands for the last five years, previous to that the business was under the same ownership for 28 years.
“The restaurant is operated by our client plus the assistance of full and part time members of staff."
The agent added: "Stac Polly has been somewhat of an Edinburgh dining institution over the years utilising the best of local produce from Scotland’s larder.
“It is felt the business would be equally suited to a continuation of name and trading style or indeed providing the size and scope for a full rebrand and change of trading style.”
It said the site is an “exceptional trading location in Edinburgh’s New Town close to Harvey Nichols, Playhouse Theatre and Broughton Street, and has strong yearly turnover.
The agent is asking for leasehold offers in region of £29,500 with a current rent of £40,000 per annum.
