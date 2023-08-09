Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the leasehold sale, said Stac Polly at Dublin Street and Albany Street “has been a popular fixture on this corner for the last 30 years and during which time has attracted a significant reputation as a high quality bar and restaurant”.

The premises has a 30-cover gin bar and a traditional restaurant space that is “oozing character” with 50-80 covers.

READ MORE: West End cocktail bar sold

The agent also said: “The location is very well situated to serve passing trade and is well tagged as a popular destination restaurant at present enjoying significant repeat business from some of the larger hotels in the central Edinburgh area.

The restaurant has occupied the site for more than 30 years (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

“The business enjoys a tremendous trading location close to Queen Street, George Street as well as the tram at York Place.

“In addition, the business is also situated close to the new St James shopping centre development, this large scale development and immediate area has arguably anchored and shifted the city centre around the St James Quarter.”

READ MORE: 'Thriving' Scottish country inn for sale

Cornerstone Business Agents also said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a substantial restaurant premises located in a highly attractive city centre trading location.

“The business has been in our client's capable hands for the last five years, previous to that the business was under the same ownership for 28 years.

“The restaurant is operated by our client plus the assistance of full and part time members of staff."

READ MORE: Plan to demolish pub to make way for homes

The agent added: "Stac Polly has been somewhat of an Edinburgh dining institution over the years utilising the best of local produce from Scotland’s larder.

“It is felt the business would be equally suited to a continuation of name and trading style or indeed providing the size and scope for a full rebrand and change of trading style.”

It said the site is an “exceptional trading location in Edinburgh’s New Town close to Harvey Nichols, Playhouse Theatre and Broughton Street, and has strong yearly turnover.

The agent is asking for leasehold offers in region of £29,500 with a current rent of £40,000 per annum.