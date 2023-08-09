An award-winning Glasgow bakery will this week celebrate one year in business by giving away hundreds of its signature Portuguese custard tarts.
Pastéis Lisboa was opened by owners Emma Airley and Sebastian Bacewicz last August with the help of a £40,000 loan through the British Business Bank’s Start-Up programme.
Since then, the Byres Road shop has become a West End staple, which regularly sells out of its handmade pastéis de nata.
The team has revealed that their bakes are so popular, in fact, that if each flaky pastry sold was lined up end-to-end, they would stretch almost 20km, the distance from the shop’s front door to the edge of Loch Lomond.
To show their appreciation for their customers after a whirlwind year, each hour between 9am and 5pm on Friday, August 11, Emma and Sebastian will be giving away a full platter of bakes from their storefront.
Ahead of the celebrations, Emma said: “We wanted to do something a bit different to thank our customers for all the support they’ve given us over the past year and for embracing our bakery so warmly."
Alongside the selection of baked goods, Pastéis Lisboa stocks a range of Iberian-themed products like premium cured meats, cheeses, artisan canned fish and seafood, and other delicacies from Portugal and Spain.
The bakery has also recently partnered with the family-owned Cairn Lodge Services and continues to cater to events with their giant custard tarts proving a firm favourite at wedding celebrations.
Emma, who has lived in Glasgow's West End for close to 30 years, continued: "This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, as we hope to bring the taste of Portugal to more locations and create memorable experiences through our catering services and events.
"We look forward to many more years of serving up our authentic pastéis de nata to the people of Scotland and beyond.”
Pastéis Lisboa is located at 280 Byres Road in Glasgow.
For more information click here.
