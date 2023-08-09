Glasgow-headquartered nuclear decommissioning specialist JFN Limited has gone into administration putting 300 jobs at risk.
Administrators at FTI Consulting described it as a "tremendously sad day for everyone who has been involved in the business" which was owned by Myneration Limited, a wholly-owned investment vehicle of Rcapital Partners. Originally set up in the 1990s, the company has provided technical services to the UK nuclear decommissioning sector for more than 30 years.
In a statement the administrators said JFN had incurred losses in recent years associated with "a number of uneconomical long-term contracts" which resulted in the business requiring a "significant" funding injection.
Despite efforts of directors and key stakeholders to secure the future of the business during the past few months, the company had insufficient cash resources to continue trading beyond the short-term. With no reasonable prospect of selling the business, directors said they had no choice but to appoint administrators.
READ MORE: Labour market 'deterioration' linked to oil and gas industry decline
FTI said it will focus on working with employees, customers, subcontractors and suppliers to effect a wind-down of the majority of operations over the next few weeks, while continuing to explore interest in parts of the business. FTI is "hopeful" of being able to conclude a transaction in the coming days for the instrumentation division, which employs about 20 people.
FTI added that it is working closely with employees affected by the closure of the business to ensure they receive the support they need with their claims for redundancy and other compensatory payments.
"Our priority is to ensure that all employees made redundant are assisted in processing their claims with immediate effect," it said in a statement. "We will be circulating correspondence to all staff as soon as possible which will outline the support available to complete redundancy payment forms."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here