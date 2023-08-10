The survey, which will be produced quarterly by accountancy firm KPMG and the University of Nottingham, uses artificial intelligence technologies to pinpoint what is influencing economic activity across the UK’s regions and devolved nations.

It has found that Scotland’s central belt is experiencing above-average levels of research and innovation and business investment compared with the UK as a whole. The study also flags high levels of investment across the Highlands.

The west of Scotland is experiencing above-average productivity growth relative to the UK as a whole, the research shows.

The study draws on proprietary and open-sourced data, such as levels of productivity (measured by gross value-added) per job filled, research and development expenditure by firms, venture capital investment, new business creation, household credit scores and online job advertisements.

This is combined with several sources of "expectational" data, including from Europe’s largest work-from-home survey, which tracks employer and employee expectations on local working arrangements, and a major survey of business leaders’ expectations of investment, sales and employment growth in forthcoming quarters.

The leading growth centres for research and innovation are spread across the UK, the study finds. Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, and Manchester are showing the highest rates of growth in research and development spending and venture capital investment, it notes.

Wales, northern England, Scotland, East Anglia and north-east England are experiencing the fastest rates of new business creation, according to the survey. Dundee, Angus, East Ayrshire, and the Borders are experiencing the fastest rates of new business creation within Scotland.

In terms of investment in digital and remote working, the Highlands, North Ayrshire, Inverclyde and Clackmannanshire all score highly.

The 37% of local areas across Scotland identified as "high investment areas" – are in the words of the survey's compilers "places which share an expected high rate of growth in business investment".

Karl Edge, head of KPMG private enterprise in the UK, said: “As the economy continues through a challenging period, there’s growing emphasis on local authorities to define their economic strategies and leverage profile of their business community.

“That’s why we’ve created the Local Business Pulse Index to help pinpoint the growth opportunities across England, Scotland, and Wales."

James Kergon, Scotland senior partner at KPMG UK, said: “The new index gives us a wide perspective on the indicators and traits of the post-pandemic economy across Scotland. It presents a complementary and critically objective analysis for local leaders, investors, and businesses in Scotland. Providing real-time insights like this can assist in directing investments and strategic decisions based on up-to-date data."

He added:“The index also allows for comparisons between local areas in Scotland, determining whether goals are being achieved, and identifying crucial gaps. For example, while business creation may be driving growth in certain regions of Scotland, it may also indicate the need for more efforts to foster research and innovation. The LBPI is a valuable tool that will facilitate targeted interventions and support, enabling each place to tailor its strategies around its unique strengths and defining characteristics."