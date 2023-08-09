The SNP's Westminster chief, who is viewed as talented and highly ambitious, was asked on the by election campaign trail today in Cambuslang, whether he would stand to become an MSP in the 2026 Holyrood election and if he wanted to one day be First Minister.

“I’m not going to seek to predict anything in politics, I think that is a bit of a fool’s errand after the last few years," he told journalists.

"But I don’t think it comes as a surprise to anyone that all SNP politicians would likely want to be in Holyrood.

"But my mind is fully focused not just on the general election but making sure that we get the fantastic Katy Loudon elected in the by-election.”

During the campaign visit to Rutherglen and Hamilton West, he said Labour is acting like it is "entitled to win" at the upcoming by-election.

The Aberdeen South MP was knocking on doors alongside the SNP's candidate, Katy Loudon.

The by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West was triggered by a successful recall petition for MP Margaret Ferrier, who was suspended from the House of Commons for breaching Covid rules.

Ms Ferrier was elected as an SNP MP for the constituency in 2015 and 2019 but sat as an independent since her breach of lockdown rules emerged in September 2020.

While a date has not yet been set for the by-election, the seat will be keenly contested by Labour and the SNP, with the former being regarded as the favourite to win.

Mr Flynn told reporters: "I think the SNP's going to do incredibly well in this by-election.

"The Labour party seem to be going around like this is already in the bag and I think they may well be in for a shock in that regard."

He added: "We're very focused on winning in this constituency and I think we can do just that.

"The Labour party are acting like they're entitled to win this seat."

He said about 1,300 people in the constituency had been impacted by the "heinous" two-child benefit cap, hitting out at Labour's stance on the issue.

Mr Flynn said: "I think for a lot of people with traditional Labour values and traditional Labour principles, they're very much shocked the Labour party have decided to go hand in glove with the Conservatives on this."

On Angus MacNeil, who was recently removed from the SNP Westminster group, Mr Flynn said he would not give a "running commentary" on the ongoing disciplinary process.

Mr Flynn said he and his colleagues wanted a "positive outcome" but this was not always possible in politics.