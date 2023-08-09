A Glasgow restaurant is set to welcome an acclaimed Scottish chef to its kitchen for a one-night-only event later this month.
To mark eight years since opening, Eusebi Deli has invited Paul Tamburrini, executive chef of Tamburrini & Wishart at Cameron House Hotel to serve an exclusive tasting menu at the Park Road restaurant on Monday, August 21.
With more than 20 years experience of cooking in some of the UK's finest eateries, including the Michelin-starred Restaurant Martin Wishart, Tamburrini is said to be passionate about the use of local, seasonal ingredients, believing that ‘sensational dishes are the result of sensational produce’.
'An Evening with Paul Tamburrini: Cooking with Friends' will offer diners the opportunity to experience six courses based around this ethos with a matching wine pairing.
Showcasing the best of Scotland's land and sea, the menu will include Orkney Scallops with a tozasu butter sauce, roe deer from Burnside farm and a dessert infused with white chocolate from Glasgow’s own Bare Bones Chocolate.
Vegetarian options will also be available.
As birthday celebrations ramp up at Eusebi, owner Giovanna Eusebi said: “Please join us in giving Paul a warm welcome back to his home turf in Glasgow.
“I have long been a huge fan of Paul, and he is the most modest chef I know.
“The Eusebi team is delighted to have the pleasure of collaborating with Paul and his dedicated team for one night, and we cannot wait to see the excellent dishes they will have in store for us.
“Cooking with Friends will give us the opportunity to celebrate the fantastic bonds we have made over Eusebi Deli’s lifetime that have transformed Eusebi into what it is today."
An Evening With Paul: Cooking with Friends will take place at 7pm on Monday, August 21 and is priced at £135 per head with paired wines.
Bookings can be made here.
