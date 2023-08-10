The former Dornoch Hotel will reopen as Dornoch Station under AJ Capital Partners’ Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand. The hotel dates back to 1902.

AJ Capital Partners describes the Marine & Lawn portfolio as a “collection of hotels and resorts set along some of the world’s most coveted golf courses”.

Commenting on the change of name for its Dornoch property, AJ Capital Partners said: “The new title honours the hotel’s original name, the Station Hotel. [It] sits on four picturesque acres within Dornoch, just a short walk from the first fairway of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, the crown jewel of golf in the Scottish Highlands. Since the acquisition in 2022, the property has undergone extensive renovations, now featuring 89 spacious guest rooms and all new public spaces, with the grounds now home to a new putting green and fire pits for guests to enjoy.”

AJ Capital Partners also announced that it would reopen Slieve Donard, the first Marine & Lawn property in Northern Ireland, on September 1. Slieve Donard is adjacent to Royal County Down Golf Club.

The hotels will join existing Marine & Lawn properties, the Rusacks St Andrews, Marine North Berwick, Marine Troon, and Adelphi Portrush in Northern Ireland, which is currently under development.

Phillip Allen, president of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing not one but two new properties into the Marine & Lawn portfolio, including our first outside of Scotland.

“Our team has taken great care to refurbish these storied local gems and bring them to brand standards that meet the needs of the discerning traveller. We look forward to reintroducing Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station to travellers and offering a hospitality experience inspired by these world-class golf destinations.”