A landmark hotel at a “coveted” Scottish golf course will be reopened on August 28 by Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, which announced its acquisition of the Dornoch property last autumn.
The former Dornoch Hotel will reopen as Dornoch Station under AJ Capital Partners’ Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand. The hotel dates back to 1902.
AJ Capital Partners describes the Marine & Lawn portfolio as a “collection of hotels and resorts set along some of the world’s most coveted golf courses”.
Commenting on the change of name for its Dornoch property, AJ Capital Partners said: “The new title honours the hotel’s original name, the Station Hotel. [It] sits on four picturesque acres within Dornoch, just a short walk from the first fairway of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, the crown jewel of golf in the Scottish Highlands. Since the acquisition in 2022, the property has undergone extensive renovations, now featuring 89 spacious guest rooms and all new public spaces, with the grounds now home to a new putting green and fire pits for guests to enjoy.”
AJ Capital Partners also announced that it would reopen Slieve Donard, the first Marine & Lawn property in Northern Ireland, on September 1. Slieve Donard is adjacent to Royal County Down Golf Club.
The hotels will join existing Marine & Lawn properties, the Rusacks St Andrews, Marine North Berwick, Marine Troon, and Adelphi Portrush in Northern Ireland, which is currently under development.
Phillip Allen, president of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing not one but two new properties into the Marine & Lawn portfolio, including our first outside of Scotland.
“Our team has taken great care to refurbish these storied local gems and bring them to brand standards that meet the needs of the discerning traveller. We look forward to reintroducing Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station to travellers and offering a hospitality experience inspired by these world-class golf destinations.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here