THE Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has signed a major drinks supply deal with a long-established, Glasgow-based wine and spirits merchant.
The family-owned company, which owns a portfolio of eight hotels including Crieff Hydro, Peebles Hydro, The Isles of Glencoe Hotel and Ballachulish Hotel, has struck a three-year partnership with Inverarity Morton.
The merchant will provide the Crieff group with a range of premium wines, spirits, beers, and soft drinks, as well as training for its bar and restaurant teams. Enhance, the hospitality procurement specialist, facilitated the three-year deal.
READ MORE: 'Thriving' Scottish country inn for sale
Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We are proud to partner with Inverarity Morton, a family-owned company like ours, which shares our core values and dedication to excellence. They have established themselves as a leading partner for businesses in the licensed trade sector, and this is a significant milestone for both companies.
“By combining our expertise in hospitality with their unparalleled products and services, we are confident that we can create even more memorable experiences for our guests throughout our portfolio of hotels. We look forward to working closely with Inverarity Morton over the coming years."
READ MORE: Edinburgh: White Horse Oyster Bar sold with £1.2m price tag
Stephen Russell, long-serving managing director of Inverarity Morton, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, a like-minded business that's passionate about delivering premium products to the Scottish hospitality sector.
“At Inverarity Morton, we pride ourselves on delivering beyond expectations, and we look forward to supporting the Crieff Hydro Family via our extensive, customised staff training programs, and unrivalled portfolio of packaged drinks products.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here