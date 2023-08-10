The family-owned company, which owns a portfolio of eight hotels including Crieff Hydro, Peebles Hydro, The Isles of Glencoe Hotel and Ballachulish Hotel, has struck a three-year partnership with Inverarity Morton.

The merchant will provide the Crieff group with a range of premium wines, spirits, beers, and soft drinks, as well as training for its bar and restaurant teams. Enhance, the hospitality procurement specialist, facilitated the three-year deal.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “We are proud to partner with Inverarity Morton, a family-owned company like ours, which shares our core values and dedication to excellence. They have established themselves as a leading partner for businesses in the licensed trade sector, and this is a significant milestone for both companies.

“By combining our expertise in hospitality with their unparalleled products and services, we are confident that we can create even more memorable experiences for our guests throughout our portfolio of hotels. We look forward to working closely with Inverarity Morton over the coming years."

Stephen Russell, long-serving managing director of Inverarity Morton, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, a like-minded business that's passionate about delivering premium products to the Scottish hospitality sector.

“At Inverarity Morton, we pride ourselves on delivering beyond expectations, and we look forward to supporting the Crieff Hydro Family via our extensive, customised staff training programs, and unrivalled portfolio of packaged drinks products.”