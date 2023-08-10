The owner of Monachyle Mhor, Mhor 84 and Calair Cottage hailed more than £1.7 million in investment from hospitality lenders The Cumberland Building Society.

The Mhor Estate is owned and operated by Tom Lewis, the 53-year-old chef and hotelier whose portfolio consists of a boutique hotel, a roadside motel, a self-catering cottage, a retail concept store just off the A84 and a bakery business, Mhor Bread in Callander.

Mr Lewis’ mother originally purchased Monachyle Mhor, the main hotel, in 1983, where it was operated as a small guesthouse bed and breakfast before the chef acquired it in 2005, making the decision to expand its services.

The refinancing of the Mhor Estate has been granted to help grow the business, enhancing the estate’s earning potential, with £980,000 being allocated to major infrastructure works at the main hotel, including investment in a hydro-dam, harnessing the power of local waterways to generate electricity.

It said £475,000 of the investment is being used to support Mhor 84, an informal, casual motel, restaurant and bar strategically positioned on the A84 road up to the Scottish Highlands.

The remaining funding has been split between Mhor Bread and Calair Cottage, a self-catering accommodation. The investment will see Mhor Bread expand its artisan bread business to a takeaway service.

Guests can enjoy apitherapy, or bee therapy, which involves staying in a cabin with beehives engrained in its structure.

Mr Lewis said: "Mhor holds a special place in my heart and my family's history. From its humble beginnings as a small farm guesthouse B&B under my mother's care to the flourishing establishment it is today, it has been a labour of love.”

Stuart McNaughton, commercial relationship manager at The Cumberland said: “We first started working on the refinance for Tom around a year ago, and we really took the time to get under the skin of the business and understand the vision and direction in which Tom wanted to take it.

"Based on the business performance to date and Tom’s passion and success in hospitality, we were really pleased to be able to help re-finance the Mhor Estate.”

Monachyle Mhor now employs over 85 staff.