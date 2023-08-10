Two Doors Down creator Simon Carlyle has been remembered as “a wonderful person and a major comedic talent” following his death at the age of 48.
The Scottish sitcom has starred Arabella Weir, Kieran Hodgson, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and was also created and written by Gregor Sharp.
In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Carlyle’s manager, Amanda Davis, said he was known for being a “supportive and nurturing collaborator”.
“I am immensely sorry to confirm that Simon Carlyle has died at the age of 48,” Ms Davis said.
“Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent.
“He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Set around the residents of Latimer Crescent, Two Doors Down was recommissioned for a seventh series in February.
READ MORE: 'Ayr was an awful place to be gay' says Two Doors Down's Simon Carlyle
Jon Petrie, director of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of our friend and colleague Simon Carlyle.
“Simon was a wonderful comedy talent who, amongst many other credits, co-created and wrote the multi award winning series Two Doors Down.
“His warm comic voice shone through these characters, garnering huge audience affection, and firmly establishing it as a long-lasting sitcom favourite.
“Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Two doors down
Carlyle also wrote for Changing Ends, an ITV comedy series about Alan Carr growing up in the 1980s, and BBC LGBT+ show Boy Meets Girl.
Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened to hear this news.
“Simon was a major writing talent, loved for his work on Two Doors Down and many other series. Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends, and the cast and crew on Two Doors Down.”
READ MORE: BBC Radio 2 sheds a million listeners after losing Ken Bruce
The sitcom’s production team also said: “We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Simon was a brilliant, funny, mercurial and magnificent human being.
“He had a microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier and we were so lucky to have known him.
“He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us. We send love and support to his family and friends.”
Two Doors Down is set to move to BBC One for the next six episodes of the new series.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel