Thousands of helpers were given commemorative aluminium bottles as part of their welcome pack and told they could be used at events in Glasgow venues including the Emirates Arena "provided they were empty on arrival".

In the run-up to the championships starting, volunteers were told that items prohibited venues included "any glass or metal container - other than aluminium water bottles."

They could then fill them with free drinking water provided inside the venues.

Spectators were given conflicting information and told to bring "a suitable empty clear plastic container" when watching events.

Now, volunteers have been sent an email, stating that they must bring their own, presumably plastic, water bottles as metal and glass is prohibited.

No explanation was given for the policy change with days to go until the end of the championships.

The email said any commemorative bottles brought to venues would be confiscated by security.

One volunteer said: "Because we did not get an explanation, volunteers wondered if there was something wrong with their bottles.

"There were also real concerns that the bottles might have been some kind of security risk at venues."

Volunteers were still said to be using metal water bottles in place of their gifts at event venues yesterday.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said; “As part of their welcome pack, our Champs Clan volunteers received a selection of sustainable competition-branded souvenirs that can be used and cherished long after these memorable 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships have ended.

“Security measures at venues prohibit certain items including metal and glass for safety reasons.

"Updated information has been issued to volunteers at Glasgow venues to remind them to use their own reusable water bottles while on shift.”

Across the whole Championships, 4,000 volunteers were enlisted, with 368 supporting the events in the Borders.

Four protesters are to face trial accused of disrupting the UCI cycling world championships by glueing themselves to the race route in the Carron Valley in Stirlingshire.

Catriona Roberts, 21, Ben Taylor, 29, Romane Moulin, 26, and Rebecca Kerr, 28, are accused of committing a breach of the peace in the incident near the Carronbridge Hotel, Denny on Sunday, August 5.

They are said to have conducted themselves in a disorderly manner, sat on the road, the B818 then part of the route of a race in the UCI International Cycling World Championships, glued themselves to the tarmac, set off powder canons, blocked the race route, chained themselves together, refused to leave when requested, and caused the race to be halted.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Roberts, of Edinburgh; Taylor, of Kilbirnie in Ayrshire; and Moulin and Kerr, both Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to the single charge against them.

Prosecutor Karen Chambers did not oppose bail