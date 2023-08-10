Volunteers at the UCI Cycling World Championships have been banned from using sustainable water bottles gifted by the organisers because they are a security threat.
Thousands of helpers were given commemorative aluminium bottles as part of their welcome pack and told they could be used at events in Glasgow venues including the Emirates Arena "provided they were empty on arrival".
In the run-up to the championships starting, volunteers were told that items prohibited venues included "any glass or metal container - other than aluminium water bottles."
They could then fill them with free drinking water provided inside the venues.
Spectators were given conflicting information and told to bring "a suitable empty clear plastic container" when watching events.
Now, volunteers have been sent an email, stating that they must bring their own, presumably plastic, water bottles as metal and glass is prohibited.
READ MORE: All events taking place at UCI Cycling World Championships
No explanation was given for the policy change with days to go until the end of the championships.
The email said any commemorative bottles brought to venues would be confiscated by security.
One volunteer said: "Because we did not get an explanation, volunteers wondered if there was something wrong with their bottles.
"There were also real concerns that the bottles might have been some kind of security risk at venues."
Volunteers were still said to be using metal water bottles in place of their gifts at event venues yesterday.
READ MORE: Men's road race at UCI World Championships halted by protestors
A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said; “As part of their welcome pack, our Champs Clan volunteers received a selection of sustainable competition-branded souvenirs that can be used and cherished long after these memorable 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships have ended.
“Security measures at venues prohibit certain items including metal and glass for safety reasons.
"Updated information has been issued to volunteers at Glasgow venues to remind them to use their own reusable water bottles while on shift.”
Across the whole Championships, 4,000 volunteers were enlisted, with 368 supporting the events in the Borders.
Four protesters are to face trial accused of disrupting the UCI cycling world championships by glueing themselves to the race route in the Carron Valley in Stirlingshire.
Catriona Roberts, 21, Ben Taylor, 29, Romane Moulin, 26, and Rebecca Kerr, 28, are accused of committing a breach of the peace in the incident near the Carronbridge Hotel, Denny on Sunday, August 5.
They are said to have conducted themselves in a disorderly manner, sat on the road, the B818 then part of the route of a race in the UCI International Cycling World Championships, glued themselves to the tarmac, set off powder canons, blocked the race route, chained themselves together, refused to leave when requested, and caused the race to be halted.
At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Roberts, of Edinburgh; Taylor, of Kilbirnie in Ayrshire; and Moulin and Kerr, both Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to the single charge against them.
Prosecutor Karen Chambers did not oppose bail
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here