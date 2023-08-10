Veteran gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has said climate protestors should target fossil fuel companies, banks and MPs - and not the general public.

The 71-year-old, who has dedicated his life to protest, said that his approach had always been to target culpable people and institutions, win over public opinion

He disagreed with the protestors who have repeatedly disrupted traffic and sporting events, saying it was vital to keep public opinion onside if change was to be achieved.

But he added that the demonstrators had brought the issue of climate change to the forefront, which meant their actions could be judged a success.

Mr Tatchell was speaking on the Edinburgh Fringe at For The Many Live with broadcaster Iain Dale and former Labour Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Mr Tatchell was speaking after activists from Greenpeace sparked a row by draping Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home with an oil-black fabric to protest against the Government’s plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The protest led to both the Government and Labour cutting ties with the group.